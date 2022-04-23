Jesus scores scores four to put Manchester City four points clear at top of Premier League

The Brazilian international also added an assist, a particularly well-timed performance from a striker whose City future has come under scrutiny recently, with Jesus out of contract next summer and no indication of a new deal being signed
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game, his hattrick, during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture:  Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 16:57
Ian Whittell

Gabriel Jesus struck four times for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s side re-established a four point gap over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

After scoring just three league goals, and one since September, it was also a potentially important contribution as City hit the closing stages of their quest for a league and Champions League double.

Jesus, a player who appears to have lost his regular starting spot in Guardiola’s first-choice XI, served a timely reminder of his instinctive nose for goal, scoring two in the opening 23 minutes.

He also added an assist for the best goal of an extremely entertaining game, winning the ball off Tom Cleverley near the Watford corner flag.

Jesus picked out Rodri, on the edge of the area, and the Spanish international waited for a bounce before scoring with a stunning, dipping volley.

That put City 3-1 to the good, after only 34 minutes, although Guardiola would have hoped for an even more comfortable first half, given that Real Madrid await in Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final.

There were also a couple of anxious moments in the City defence, with Watford exposing some poor play by the league leaders to make the score 2-1 after 27 minutes.

Emmanuel Dennis’s pass freed Hassan Kamara and, with City’s defence failing to stop his run, he advanced to beat Ederson a little too easily.

At least City already had a two-goal cushion at that stage, thanks to Jesus’ efforts.

After less than four minutes, he slid in to convert from six yards after Oleksandr Zinchenko had gathered a Joao Cancelo cross and sent a low ball through the Watford area.

A Cancelo error saw him caught in possession by Moussa Sissoko soon after and only a superb Zinchenko tackle denied Emmanuel Dennis as he raced clear on goal.

But Jesus stretched City’s lead on 23 minutes when he headed in a brilliant Kevin De Bruyne cross from close range.

And it took just 14 seconds of the second half for City to win the penalty that allowed Jesus to claim the first Premier League hat-trick of his career.

The Brazilian pounced on an error by Kamara and attempted to round Ben Foster, being tripped as he went and calmly converting the penalty that followed.

After 53 minutes, Jesus had a fourth, and City a fifth, after a trademark passing move scythed through Watford, the striker played a one-two with De Bruyne and converted from 12 yards.

Man City (4-2-1-3): Ederson 5; Cancelo 7, Dias 6, Laporte 6 (Ake 63, 6), Zinchenko 7; Rodri 7 (Mahrez 70, 6), Fernandinho 7; De Bruyne 8 (Gundogan 56, 7); Jesus 10, Grealish 7, Sterling 6. Substitutes (not used) Steffen, Silva, Foden, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer.

Watford (4-3-3): Foster 6; Ngakjia 5, Kabasele 5, Samir 5 (Cathcart 68, 5), Kamara 5; Sissoko 8, Louza 6 (Kayembe 75, 5), Cleverley 5; Sarr 5 (Pedro 68, 5), King 6, Dennis 6. Substitutes (not used) Troost-Ekong, Masina, Sema, Nkoulou, Gosling, Bachmann.

Referee: K Friend 

<p>Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and team-mates celebrate scoring a second goal from a penalty during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday April 23, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Arsenal. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. </p>

Fernandes penalty miss costly as Xhaka screamer finishes off disjointed United 

