Fernandes penalty miss costly as Xhaka screamer finishes off disjointed United 

Premier League: Arsenal 3 Manchester United 1

Granot Xhaka arrowed home from 25 yards to seal a topsy turvey top four battle at the Emirates, with Bruno Fernandes missing a penalty for the visitors.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was dropped to the bench for the Premier League trip to top-four rivals Arsenal.

The England defender received a bomb threat last week and was taken out of the firing line at the Emirates Stadium as one of five changes from the galling 4-0 loss at Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Fit-again Raphael Varane replaced Maguire while Cristiano Ronaldo returned from compassionate leave to lead the line as interim boss Ralf Rangnick scrapped the three-man defence which suffered at Anfield.

Jadon Sancho, Alex Telles and Scott McTominay also came in as Phil Jones, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford were on the bench.

Arsenal made just one alteration from their win at Chelsea as Cedric Soares replaced Rob Holding, with Mikel Arteta also reverting to a back four.

Arsenal needed less than three minutes to break the deadlock, United's defence all over the shop as both Varane and Diogo Dalot failed to clear a simple cross, allowing Bukayo Saka a shot on goal.

David De Gea did well to palm the effort away but Nuno Tavares was on hand, reacting quicker than Telles to pop in the rebound.

With seven minutes on the clock, supporters in the Emirates Stadium rose to their feet to applaud Ronaldo - back in the United side for the first time since the death of his newborn son.

United reacted well to falling behind, Dalot hitting the bar with a good effort before Arsenal struck again.

Martin Odegaard picked out Saka, who was bundled to the ground inside the box only for the loose ball to fall to Nketiah.

The striker took the chance but saw the effort ruled out for offside by VAR, only for the technology to then take a look at the challenge on Saka by Telles.

Referee Craig Pawson went over to the monitor and awarded the penalty to Arsenal, with Saka once again stepping up as he did at Chelsea on Wednesday night to coolly slot home.

This time United would score straight after, Ronaldo getting in between Tavares and Gabriel to turn home a Nemanja Matic cross from close-range.

Both Telles and Odegaard had shots saved as an entertaining first half drew to a close with Arsenal heading in with a 2-1 lead.

United midfielder Paul Pogba, who missed the game through injury amid suggestions his career with the club is coming to an end, vowed at half-time he would return this season.

He wrote on Twitter: "Absolutely gutted to not be able to help the team in today's game. I will work even harder to come back stronger and hopefully before the end of the season. It's not over. Thank you all for your support, United we would stand!"

Shortly after the restart it was United's turn to be awarded a penalty, Tavares' outstretched arm blocking the ball and Pawson pointing to the spot.

But Fernandes stepped up with a stuttering run and saw his penalty hit the outside of Ramsdale's post.

Ronaldo saw a goal chalked out for a marginal offside before Dalot hit a post, but it was Arsenal who grabbed the crucial fourth goal of the afternoon.

With their cries for a penalty turning on deaf ears, Mohamed Elneny rolled a pass into midfield partner Granit Xhaka, who rifled home from 25 yards to restore Arsenal's two-goal lead.