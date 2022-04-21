Galway United training facilities 'will be far superior to Arsenal's'

John Fallon

Galway United’s new owners believe the new “world-class” training base they’ve lodged planning permission to build will be superior to Arsenal’s.

The Comer brothers – Luke and Brian – are finalising their takeover of the First Division club after members voted on March 31 to sell 85% of the club to the local billionaires.

They had, in 2018, acquired “Mountain South” in Athenry from the GAA – the 110-acre site they intend constructing the training facility to be shared with Connacht Hockey.

“It’s going to be a really state-of-the-art facility for Galway United,” Luke Comer told the club’s official site about the Comer Centre of Excellence envisaged.

“I own a farm in Shenley in London and at the bottom of that is the Arsenal training grounds. This will be far superior to it.”

“It gives them (the players) a stepping-stone. You know where they’re looked after, maybe even have accommodation and everything there.

“Then they can go on to play for the big clubs, which hopefully Galway United will be as well, in the future.”

The design includes a two-storey building, including several dressing rooms, gyms, indoor multi-purpose halls, cafe/canteens, club shop and several offices, suites and more.

Outdoors, the plan provides for three grass football pitches and three astro pitches, along with two more fully enclosed astros. The potential soccer dome – a staple at English Premier League training grounds – is another eye-catching feature.

A spokesperson for Galway United, currently second in the table ahead of Friday’s game against Bray Wanderers at Eamonn Deacy Park said: “It puts us in a situation which the club has never been in before, to have a home of our own.

“In terms of timeframe, I would put it at three to six months before we find out of planning permission is granted.

“This is a joint development with Connacht Hockey, which will provide for all the current and future needs to develop all young players in the west of Ireland to reach the highest levels of their sports.”

The multi-purpose facility also has a full-sized GAA and or rugby pitch which can also cater for soccer training along with two hockey fields and multi-purpose spaces for sports such as tennis and volleyball.

The Comers – who started in plastering before progressing into development – are eager to establish Galway United as a force in Irish football.

Their prospectus they issued in advance of their offer to the 120-strong membership of the club’s cooperative quantified their “donation” in sponsorship since of 2013 at €1.8m.

The extra cash – initially increasing their annual contribution to €500,000 – was earmarked for five other aspects, namely academy structures, training facilities at Mountain South and other development opportunities, specific facility improvements at Eamonn Deacy Park, educational partnerships for academy players and commercial and back-office support resources.

It is expected that this ambitious capital project in Athenry – especially given the multi-sport dimension – will be looked favourably upon for state funding.