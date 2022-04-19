Colin Healy hails 'massive three points' for Cork City

Colin Healy isn’t basking in the afterglow of his Cork City side amassing a nine-point lead over fellow First Division title contenders Waterford.

Ipswich Town loanee Matt Healy was the star of City’s 2-1 win at the RSC on Monday, volleying the opener and setting up Ally Gilchrist’s winner from a pinpoint corner to seal what his manager admitted was a “massive three points” against the Blues.

Ten matches into a 34-game campaign and the Rebels hold a three-point advantage over a Galway United side led by former boss John Caulfield.

Waterford’s anticipated charge hasn’t materialised, despite a bumper budget handed to Ian Morris in their bid for an immediate top-flight return. Monday’s fourth defeat in the last six leaves them well adrift in fifth place.

Only the league winners are guaranteed promotion, with the next four teams entering a convoluted playoff series that sees the victor facing the second-last team in the Premier for a spot in the 2023 top-flight.

Cork’s collection of 19 points from their last 21 – six wins and Friday’s stalemate at home to Bray Wanderers – places them in the driving seat to limit their unwanted tenancy in the second tier to two years.

“We’re going well,” said Healy in his typically understated fashion. “We can only concentrate on ourselves. We’ve a group of good lads and they’re doing whatever I ask of them. Bray are a good side and were difficult to break down on Friday night. We were flat in the first half but improved in the second.

“The players know what’s expected of them and they showed it against Waterford.

“I thought we were fantastic. We had to defend for the last 15 minutes against a good side, going into a back five at times and showing our character.

“When you come to places like the RSC, sometimes you have to put your bodies on the line, and our captain Cian Coleman did that right at the end.”

Next up is the Cork derby at Cobh Ramblers on Friday. A 3-2 victory over basement side Athlone Town brought an end to their five-match losing streak. “Another big game,” added Healy.

On the injury front, defender George Heaven returns to training this week, while Dylan McGlade is another few weeks away from being fit. The winger hasn’t featured since February when hobbling out of the second game of the season against Galway with a knee injury.