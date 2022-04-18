Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announce death of their baby boy

'Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you'
Cristiano Ronaldo. File Picture: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Mon, 18 Apr, 2022 - 20:04
Steven Heaney and PA

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner have announced that their baby son has died.

The sad news was revealed in a message from the couple that appeared on Manchester United and Portugal forward Ronaldo’s social media accounts on Monday evening.

The couple said they are "devastated" and called losing their child the "greatest pain that any parents can feel".

"It is with deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," they wrote.

"It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

In the post, Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez also thanked the doctors and nurses who helped care for their son.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

