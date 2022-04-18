Timely boost for Cobh ahead of Cork City clash 

Ramblers secured a much-needed League Of Ireland First Division victory against Athlone Town
Timely boost for Cobh ahead of Cork City clash 

Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh celebrates his second goal with his Cobh Ramblers team-mates. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mon, 18 Apr, 2022 - 18:29
John O'Shea

League Of Ireland First Division 

Cobh Ramblers 3

Athlone Town 2 

Ahead of a crunch local derby with Cork City this Friday, Cobh Ramblers secured a much-needed League Of Ireland First Division victory against Athlone Town at St Colman’s Park. 

The closest Ramblers came to scoring in the first half was in the 35th minute, as Conor Drinan blasted over the crossbar with only the Athlone keeper Michael Schlingermann to beat.

On the stroke of half-time Cobh went into the lead. Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh clinically finished to the bottom corner inside the box, after Hegarty knocked the ball down into his path.

Athlone got back on level terms early into the second half. Glen McAuley broke away and after getting onto the end of a long ball, finished with a crisp finish to the corner.

Ramblers responded immediately and went back in front through a penalty. O'Brien-Whitmarsh stepped up to score his second of the contest with a powerful effort from the spot.

Cobh got a third goal on 62 minutes. Following great work by Daragh O’Sullivan Connell which saw his initial shot saved, Conor Drinan was on hand to tap the ball home.

Athlone to their credit continued to battle until the very end. They were awarded a penalty on 87 minutes after Mbayo saw a red card for a handball. Stephen Kenny stepped up to reduce the gap from the spot.

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron; Breandan Frahill, Jason Abbott, Pierce Phillips(Luke Desmond, 63) , Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh , Jake Hegarty(James O’Leary, 63) , Conor Drinan, Daragh O’Sullivan Connell, Jack Larkin(Sean McGrath, 83) , Issa Kargbo( James McCarthy, 25 inj) , Harlain Mbayo.

ATHLONE TOWN: Michael Schlingermann; Derek Daly, Stephen Kenny, Thomas Oluwa(Cian Kelly, HT), Oisin Duffy, Aaron McBride, Gary Armstrong(Success Edogun, 60) , Eugen Slivca (Aaron Connolly, 80) , Carlton Ubaezuonu(Youry Habing 80) , Andy Spain, Glen McAuley(Shane Barnes, 83).

Referee: Rob Dowling.

More in this section

Waterford v Cork City - SSE Airtricity League First Division Ally Gilchrist extends Cork City's First Division lead
Bray Wanderers v Derry City - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Bray’s six-game unbeaten run ended by Longford Town
Shelbourne v Bohemians - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Clinical Bohs hit Shels for four 
<p>SALUTE: Derby boss Wayne Rooney applauds the fans following the team's relegation at SQP.</p>

Wayne Rooney's Derby County relegated to League One 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up