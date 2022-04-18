Ally Gilchrist extends Cork City's First Division lead

Waterford 1

Cork City 2

Ally Gilchrist’s 63rd-minute header extended Cork City’s lead at the top of the First Division to three points, with another six-point cushion over disconsolate Waterford.

A fourth defeat in six games for Ian Morris’ Blues places a major dent in their promotion hopes, a target that looked renewed only for a few minutes when Phoenix Patterson cancelled out Matt Healy’s first-half opener before a crowd of 1575 at the RSC.

Morris made two changes to his side beaten 1-0 by Galway on Friday and two of them combined within 90 seconds to almost put the Blues ahead.

Nifty footwork from Roland Idowu cutting in from the right created the space to stand up a cross and although Louis Britton beat his marker for height and David Harrington with the header, it struck the inside of the post.

That early scare averted, Cork soon got their act together, with the wily Ruairi Keating testing the Waterford’s defence’s agility in the damp conditions.

Veteran stopper Brian Murphy was helpless to prevent the visitors finding the opener on nine minutes.

Former Blues wing-back Kevin O’Connor produced the opening by whipping in a cross following a neat throw-in exchange with Matt Srbely. When Richard Taylor could only half-clear the delivery, Healy still had plenty to do on the edge of the box but spun his first-time volley away from Murphy’s reach into the right corner.

Keating sliced wide from Cian Murphy’s cross on 17 before Srbely, preferred to Barry Coffey in midfield, should have added a second for City three minutes later.

In a slick passage initiated by Harrington’s kick-out, Keating and Murphy combined to square for the American. Despite his low drive veering past Brian Murphy, on hand to execute the goal-line clearance was Blues skipper Eddie Nolan.

Cork were succeeding in keeping Waterford, especially their playmaker Patterson at bay, the former Tottenham winger restricted to an effort that deflected wide.

The closest they came to foraging an equaliser could have been from the spot approaching the break but Referee Gavin Colfer wasn’t convinced the contact of Jonas Hakkinen on Yassine En-Neyah in the box was sufficient to award a penalty.

Patterson, in the absence of the injured Junior Quitirna, remained the hosts’ prime attacking outlet and twice early in the second half he threatened, the first held by Harrington followed by another that dinked past the far post.

Accuracy didn’t elude him on his next sight at goal. Having played a neat one-two with Shane Griffin to expose a gap 25 yards out, he made the most by drilling a peach that bounced before beating the outstretched arm of Harrington.

Within four minutes, however, City regained their lead. Darragh Power did well to thwart the danger but his fellow defenders were static from Healy’s resulting corner, allowing Gilchrist to arrive with thumping header from eight yards.

The Scot denied Waterford a second leveller near the end with a clearance for a corner but Cian Coleman and Harrington were even more crucial in denying substitute Cian Kavanagh space in the last minute as he looked primed to equalise.

WATERFORD: B Murphy; D Power (T Sobowale 78), E Nolan, K Cantwell, R Taylor; N O’Keefe, S Griffin (C Kavanagh 68); R Idowu, Y En-Neyah, P Patterson; L Britton.

CORK CITY: D Harrington; C Coleman, A Gilchrist, J Hakkinen; C Bargary, M Healy, A Bolger, K O’Connor (J Honohan 70); M Srbely (B Coffey 59), R Keating; C Murphy.

Referee: Gavin Colfer (Wicklow).