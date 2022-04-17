Cork City travel to Waterford for eagerly awaited Munster derby

Early days yet in the First Division promotion race but how Waterford could do with an Easter resurrection by beating leaders Cork City in front of what’s anticipated to be a bumper crowd at the RSC.

Friday’s 1-0 defeat to Galway United was the third defeat in the last five for a Blues side tagged as pre-season favourites to bounce straight back from their shock relegation.

City and Galway have both availed of their slump to share a six-point lead at the summit, with Longford – not Waterford – their closest rivals.

Inflicting a first away defeat on Cork in the Munster derby would kickstart their revival but having to do so without Junior Quitirna won’t be easy. The lively winger hobbled out of Friday’s action, joining another mainstay, midfielder Anthony Wordsworth, as unavailable to Blues boss Ian Morris.

“It was a frustrating night against Galway – and we couldn’t take advantage of other teams dropping points,” Morris admitted, referring to Cork’s dropping points for the first time in six in Friday’s stalemate at home to Bray Wanderers.

“There’s no feeling sorry for ourselves. We’re working hard on various things and creating chances but it’s just not going in for us when you see the two that hit the crossbar against Galway.

“We have to give it a good go against leaders Cork. Junior will be a big loss too but others are ready to step up.”

Galway are the idle team but Longford can keep the pressure on by doing what Cork failed to do and breaking down Pat Devlin’s Bray.

In the Premier Division, all eyes will be on Derry City’s trip to Drogheda United following the first defeat of the season for the leaders. Drogs’ hopes of building on their win over basement battlers UCD isn’t helped by Darragh Markey, Adam Foley and Dean Williams all being sidelined through injury.

Damien Duff’s Shelbourne have been kingpins on the road, following their victory at Sligo Rovers up by deservedly coming from behind to scalp Derry on Friday, but they’ve yet to win at home.

Their opponents Bohemians arrive at Tolka Park nursing home problems themselves. Friday’s injury-time concession against Finn Harps cost Keith Long’s side another two points, generating further disgruntlement in the Dalymount Park stands.

Sligo’s fans could do with an uptick too from a recent slump when they travel to Finn Harps, as could St Patrick’s Athletic at UCD.

Timmy Clancy’s side lost 1-0 on Friday to Shamrock Rovers, who have another home game over the long weekend, this time against Dundalk.

The Lilywhites rose to third by beating Sligo but wins, rather than the draws they’ve been fond of under Stephen O’Donnell, are necessary to chase Rovers and leaders Derry.

“Dundalk are really well-organised,” said Rovers boss Stephen Bradley about his opponents under the guidance of his former Arsenal colleague O’Donnell.

“They could have scored one or two against us at Oriel, so we know they're a threat and we have to respect that. We’ll be ready for that and try to impose ourselves on them as soon as possible.”

Bradley will have Andy Lyons back from injury but Graham Burke is out.

Easter Monday’s fixtures:

Premier Division:

Shelbourne v Bohemians, Tolka Park (3pm); UCD AFC v St. Patrick's Athletic, UCD Bowl (5pm); Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers, Finn Park (6pm); Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk, Tallaght Stadium (7pm); Drogheda United v Derry City, Head in the Game Park (7.45pm).

First Division:

Waterford v Cork City, Regional Sports Centre (2pm); Bray Wanderers v Longford Town, Carlisle Grounds (3pm); Cobh Ramblers v Athlone Town, St. Colman's Park (4pm), Treaty United v Wexford, Markets Field (7.45pm).