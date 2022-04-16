Late goals send Rockmount into FAI Intermediate Cup final

FAI Intermediate Cup: Rockmount 3 Maynooth Utd 1.

TWO late goals sent Cork's Rockmount into the FAI Intermediate Cup final after a tense tussle in Whitechurch against Maynooth University Town.

Luke Casey struck a beauty on 82 minutes and Nathan Broderick made sure of the win two minutes from time for Rockmount. The Cork side will face Bluebell United in the decider on May 15, the Dubliners beating St Francis 2-0 in the other semi-final on Saturday.

Rockmount broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute from the penalty spot when Eoin Murphy finished from twelve yards after the referee adjudged that a Maynooth defender had pushed in the box.

Rockmount had gone close on the half-hour when Niall Hanley's daisy-cutter fizzed wide. The Cork side, hoping to reach their first final since 2008, put a lot of pressure on Maynooth's tactic of playing it out from the back but the high press yielded no tangible reward before half-time.

Instead, Rockmount were rocked five minutes into the second half when a cross from Maynooth's Jack O’Connor was turned into his own net by a Rockmount defender.

Whatever chance Maynooth had of progressing to the final was all but dashed when Nathan Broderick slotted the ball into the bottom right corner past Demek Sterio making it 3-1 to Rockmount.

ROCKMOUNT: O’Connell, Murphy, Hoey, Sexton, Crowley, McCarthy (O’Connell, 58), Murphy, Aherne, Hanley, Broderick, Casey.

MAYNOOTH UNIV TOWN: Sterio, O’Connor, Pierce, Colgan, Gannon, Dunne, Biansumba (O’Neill, 45), Corrigan, O’Connor, Ryan, Fitzgibbon (Amour, 65).