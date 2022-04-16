Arsenal's faltering top four hopes suffer another blow with third successive loss

Premier League: Southampton 1 Arsenal 0.

IF Arsenal do eventually win the race to finish in the top four, they will have done it the hard way. Right now, though, their challenge is faltering badly.

Presented with the chance to move level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham following Spurs’s home defeat to Brighton shortly before kick-off at St Mary’s, the Gunners failed to grasp the opportunity with Jan Bednarek’s 44th-minute goal condemning Mikel Arteta’s side to a third successive defeat.

The news from north London could hardly have been better timed, providing the visitors with even more incentive to get their campaign back on track.

The early signs were promising from the visitors as Gabriel Martinelli made inroads on the right and forced Saints keeper Fraser Forster into an early save when he fired off a low shot after making space on the edge of the home penalty area. Forster, one of the few Southampton players to emerge with any credit from the previous weekend’s 6-0 defeat to Chelsea, produced an even better stop in the 17th minute when he somehow kept out Bukayo Saka’s close range shot from Martinelli’s low cross.

There were also signs, however, that Southampton were capable of troubling the visitors, particularly when the impressive Armando Broja was able to run at the Arsenal backline. The forward’s strength and power unsettled centre-backs Ben White and Gabriel and almost led to an opening goal for Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Southampton spurned that opportunity but they made no mistake when they capitalised on a lapse in concentration by the Gunners to take the lead at the end of a frustrating first half. Arteta’s side were slow to react when Romain Perraud hooked the ball back into the box after Aaron Ramsdale punched clear a corner, allowing Elyounoussi to pull back for Bednarek who beat the keeper from close range.

Arsenal had lost their way after a positive start and clearly needed to improve significantly if they were to force their way back into the game. Yet despite dominating possession for long periods of the second half, they were unable to find a way past Forster who produced another outstanding save when he dived full length to deny substitute Emile Smith Rowe.

SOUTHAMPTON (3-4-3): Forster 9; Valery 6, Bednarek 8, Lyanco 6; Walker-Peters 7, Romeu 7, Ward-Prowse 7, Perraud 8; S Armstrong 7 (Redmond 82, 6), Broja 7 (Long 74, 6), Elyounoussi 7 (Livramento 90, 6).

Subs not used: Caballero, Stephens, A Armstrong, Adams, Salisu, Tella.

ARSENAL (4-3-3): Ramsdale 7; Soares 5 (Smith Rowe 60, 6), White 6, Gabriel 6, Nuno Tavares 5 (Pepe 70, 6); Odegaard 6, Sambi Lokonga 6, Xhaka 6; Saka 7, Nketiah 5, Martinelli 6.

Subs not used: Leno, Holding, Elneny, Azeez, Ogungbo, Swanson, Hutchinson.

Referee: Peter Bankes 6