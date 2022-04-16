Tottenham's Champions League surge stumbles as Brighton make it back-to-back wins in north London

Late Trossard winner dents Conte's prospects of a top four finish in the Premier League 
FUTURE'S BRIGHT: Leandro Trossard celebrates Brighton's winner with Alexis Mac Allister and Solly Marchat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. 

Sat, 16 Apr, 2022 - 14:46
Gerry Cox, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Premier League: Tottenham 0 Brighton 1 (Trossard 89)

TOTTENHAM'S top four chances took a hit as Brighton completed a classic smash and grab raid in North London for the second week running, with Leandro Trossard scoring the only goal of a drab game in the 89th minute.

Graham Potter's men had won at Arsenal last week to give Spurs a boost in the race for a top four place, but they completed a north London double by sending Spurs to defeat after four successive victories.

Brighton had gone eight weeks without a win before last week's success at the Emirates, and this win moved them up to halfway point in the Premier League Antonio Conte's previously free-flowing side could not break down Brighton's well organised defence and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez had little to do.

Brighton's well-drilled side pressed superbly and their backline gave little space for Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son or Dejan Kulusevski to wreak the sort of havoc they have been inflicting on opponents in recent weeks.

Spurs are the top scorers in the league in 2022, but hardly had a shot on goal during a frustrating afternoon for their supporters. Kane dragged one shot wide and was denied by a timely interception from Marc Cucurella as he teed up a volley close to goal, Brighton did not threaten Hugo Lloris's goal much in the opening hour either, except for a stinging volley from Enock Mwepu that flew off Ben Davies for a corner.

Brighton's Yves Bissouma battles with Tottenham's Lucas Moura

The Brighton man was replaced by Danny Welbeck at half-time, having been booked for fouling Sergio Reguilon and then lucky to escape a second yellow on two occasions before the break. It was a niggly game, and perhaps that is why Spurs struggled to find any rhythm. They were more attack-minded after the break, with Son denied twice by blocks from Joel Veltman and then Trossard.

Brighton finally called Lloris into action in the 74th minute with a low shot from Tariq Lamptey, and captain Lewis Dunk had a header saved from a corner.

But there was little the French goalkeeper could do in the 89th minute when Trossard pounced as Cristian Romero slipped, danced towards goal and shot into the far corner of the net.

TOTTENHAM (3-4-3): Lloris 6; Romero 6, Dier 7, Davies 6; Emerson Royal 6, Hjobjerg 6, Bentancur 6 (Winks 72), Reguilon 6; Kulusevski 6 (Lucas Moura 64), Kane 6, Son 6 (Bergwijn 87).

BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Sanchez 6; Lamptey 7 (March 88), Veltman 6, Dunk 7, Cucurella 7; Bissouma 8, Gross 6; Caicedo 6 (Lallana 77) Mwepu 6 (Welbeck 46), Trossard 8; MacAllister 6.

Ref: Craig Pawson 6/10

