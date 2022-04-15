Frustrating Good Friday for Cork City in 0-0 draw with Bray

Cork City 0 Bray Wanderers 0

It wasn’t a Good Friday for Cork City as the first division leaders were frustrated and held to a dour 0-0 draw by Bray Wanderers at Turner’s Cross.

The first meeting between these two sides finished 6-0 to City on the opening night of the season but they couldn’t break through a well-drilled Bray side who were full value for their point.

With it being a nine-team division, it was City’s turn to have an enforced break last weekend meaning it was two weeks since their last outing which was a narrow 1-0 win away to Wexford.

While manager Colin Healy may have been glad for the opportunity for his players to gain some much-needed rest, it also appeared in the first 25 minutes that it came at the expense of their attacking rhythm.

In that uneventful period at both ends, the only sight at goal came Cian Bargary’s way but the left-wing back wildly fired a breaking ball high and wide from distance.

Kevin O’Connor did likewise on the half an hour mark but between those ambitious hits came the only moment of genuine quality in the first half that ought to have yielded the opening goal of the game.

Matt Healy secured possession in the centre of the pitch and played a perfectly weighted through ball in behind the Wanderers' defence.

Onto it raced the in-form Ruairi Keating but after his excellent first touch took him towards goal his second touch was well stopped by the feet of goalkeeper Stephen McGuinness at his near post.

Bray arrived on Leeside enjoying a run of five games without defeat - keeping three clean sheets in their last four - so they were always going to provide the league leaders with a tough test.

They went close to snatching the lead themselves shortly before the half-time break but Kevin Knight just couldn’t get a good connection when an inswinging corner fell to him at the back post.

The Rebel Army, roared on by a crowd of 2,773, started the second 45 with a higher intensity but after Keating saw a shot blocked and Jonas Hakkinen nodded a long Cian Bargary throw off target, they were relieved to see Rob Manley’s thumping header from Daniel Blackbyrne’s cross drifted just past their near upright on the hour.

City remained on top as the match drew to a conclusion but Wanderers’ rear-guard held firm as their opponents began to rack up the number of corners, and deliveries into the box.

The hosts thought they had won it late on but Ally Gilchrist’s header was cleared off the line, they should have won it moments later but Barry Coffey somehow blasted over from a few yards as Bray hung on to earn a share of the spoils despite injury time City appeals for a penalty.

CORK CITY: David Harrington; Jonas Hakkinen, Ally Gilchrist, Kevin O’Connor; Darragh Crowley, Matt Healy (Cian Coleman 83), Barry Coffey, Aaron Bolger, Cian Bargary; Cian Murphy, Ruairi Keating.

BRAY WANDERERS: Stephen McGuinness; Daniel Blackbyrne, Jack Hudson (Hugh Douglas 89), Kevin Knight, Paul Fox; Karl Manahan, Dean Zambra; Keith Dalton, Darragh Levingston (Darragh Lynch 84), Callum Thompson; Rob Manley.

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea.