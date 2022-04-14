Man Utd appoint consultants to draw up plans for a redevelopment of Old Trafford

Man Utd appoint consultants to draw up plans for a redevelopment of Old Trafford

Manchester United have appointed consultants to draw up plans for redeveloping Old Trafford (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Thu, 14 Apr, 2022 - 14:12
Ian Parker

Manchester United have appointed the architects behind the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to draw up plans for a redevelopment of Old Trafford.

Architects Populous and management consultants Legends International will work jointly on plans to update the nation’s largest club stadium with the aim of increasing capacity even further.

Both companies worked on the development of Tottenham’s 63,000-seater stadium, which opened in 2019.

A statement on United’s website read: “Work will begin immediately on developing options for Old Trafford and studying their feasibility, with the aim of significantly enhancing the fan experience.

“Fans will be at the heart of the process, starting with a meeting between the consultants and the Manchester United Fans’ Advisory Board later this month.”

Last month it was reported that United were considering all ideas for a redevelopment of their 112-year-old home, including the possibility of demolishing the existing structures and building an entirely new stadium, although that remains the least likely option to be taken up.

Though three sides of the stadium have been expanded over the last three decades, the South Stand has remained a problem due to the proximity of the railway which runs directly behind it, though it is believed new technology offers ways of solving that issue.

There is also a recognition that modernisation is needed across all parts of the stadium.

United are also looking at options to redevelop the club’s training grounds, with KSS appointed to develop plans for an “expanded, state-of-the-art facility for the men’s, women’s and academy teams”.

More in this section

Northern Ireland v England - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier Northern Ireland players 'stand by' Shiels after controversial remarks
Graeme Le Saux and Freddy Rincon Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon dies aged 55
Atletico Madrid v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Wanda Metropolitano Stadium Atletico Madrid could face UEFA action after ugly scenes in Manchester City game
Man UtdPlace: UK
<p>12 April 2022; Denise O'Sullivan, right, and Katie McCabe of Republic of Ireland after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying match between Sweden and Republic of Ireland at Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg, Sweden. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

What do Ireland's women need to do to qualify for the World Cup?

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up