Northern Ireland players 'stand by' Shiels after controversial remarks

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels has received the backing of his players amid the backlash he received for remarks made after Tuesday’s 5-0 defeat to England.

His comments that “women are more emotional than men” drew widespread criticism and he apologised on Wednesday afternoon through a statement issued from the Northern Ireland FA.

It remained to be seen whether that would end the controversy but another this statement, this time released by team captain Marissa Callaghan seems to have put it to bed.

“Collectively we stand by our manager," said Callaghan, player-coach of Cliftonville ladies..

"We feel his interview was in relation to a meeting we had as a team where we analysed that we concede goals in quick succession and emotions was one of the many things we discussed.

"Since Kenny took over our national team three years ago, I have always complimented him publicly on how he can get the best out of his players individually and collectively. He is a man of integrity who cares for us like we are family."

She added: "Kenny has transformed the game here in Northern Ireland because he understands how to get the best out of his players."

"We have qualified for a major tournament because he transformed our mindset. We look forward to the next few months as we continue to prepare for the Euros this summer."

Shiels (65) had said in his statement: “I wish to apologise for my comments made in the post-match press conference last night. I am sorry for the offence that they have caused.

“Last night was a special occasion for the women’s game in Northern Ireland and I am proud to manage a group of players who are role models for so many girls, and boys, across the country.

“I am an advocate for the women's game and passionate about developing opportunities for women and girls to flourish.” Former Ireland captain Emma Byrne was among those who criticised Shiels’ comments.

Speaking to Off the Ball, she said: “I’d be surprised if he is the manager for the next game. You can’t discriminate like that, it’s the one thing you don’t need in women’s football when it’s on the momentum, the trajectory (it is).

“For him to say that is ridiculous but the point is he’s thought about it a lot, he’s studied it. There was a lot of games where teams have conceded two goals in a short space of time, he’s decided to put it down to a fact of ’it must be emotions for women, it must be, what else can it be?’ which is absolutely ridiculous, it’s just so silly.”