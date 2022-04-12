Pauw hands Mustaki second Ireland start for Sweden showdown

Chloe Mustaki will win only her second senior Ireland cap after Vera Pauw named her team for this evening’s World Cup qualifier in Sweden (5.30pm).
Mustaki has battled back from cancer and an ACL injury to revive her career and this opportunity against Europe’s best team before a 13,000 crowd in Gothenburg is well deserved.
The Shelbourne player will line up as left wing-back, with Megan Connolly switched from her usual midfield berth into defence alongside Niamh Fahey and Louise Quinn.
Ruesha Littlejohn and Denise O’Sullivan will anchor midfield trying to stall the Yellow Wave, with Lucy Quinn and captain Katie McCabe operating further up, just behind sole striker Heather Payne.
For Sweden, both Fridolina Rolfö and Filippa Angeldahl, two of the three players confirmed as ill on Sunday, miss out.
A point will suffice for Sweden to seal qualification for next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand but the crowd will be expecting a routine seventh successive win of the campaign.
H Lindahl; H Glas, M Eriksson, A Ilstedt, L Sembrant; C Seger, F Angeldahl, F Rolfö, S Jakobsson; K Asllani, S Blackstenius.
C Brosnan; N Fahey, L Quinn, M Connolly: J Finn, R Littlejohn, D O’Sullivan, C Mutaki; Lucy Quinn, K McCabe; H Payne.
Iuliana Demetrescu (ROU)