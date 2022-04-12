Pauw hands Mustaki second Ireland start for Sweden showdown

Shelbourne star lines up at left wing-back for crunch World Cup qualifier in Gothenburg while Megan Connolly moves into defence for stern test
Pauw hands Mustaki second Ireland start for Sweden showdown

Heat of battle: Shelbourne's Chloe Mustaki will make just her second Ireland start in Gothenburg against Sweden.Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 12 Apr, 2022 - 17:03
JOHN FALLON at the Galma Ullevi Stadium, Gothenburg

Chloe Mustaki will win only her second senior Ireland cap after Vera Pauw named her team for this evening’s World Cup qualifier in Sweden (5.30pm).

Mustaki has battled back from cancer and an ACL injury to revive her career and this opportunity against Europe’s best team before a 13,000 crowd in Gothenburg is well deserved.

The Shelbourne player will line up as left wing-back, with Megan Connolly switched from her usual midfield berth into defence alongside Niamh Fahey and Louise Quinn.

Ruesha Littlejohn and Denise O’Sullivan will anchor midfield trying to stall the Yellow Wave, with Lucy Quinn and captain Katie McCabe operating further up, just behind sole striker Heather Payne.

For Sweden, both Fridolina Rolfö and Filippa Angeldahl, two of the three players confirmed as ill on Sunday, miss out.

A point will suffice for Sweden to seal qualification for next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand but the crowd will be expecting a routine seventh successive win of the campaign.

SWEDEN: H Lindahl; H Glas, M Eriksson, A Ilstedt, L Sembrant; C Seger, F Angeldahl, F Rolfö, S Jakobsson; K Asllani, S Blackstenius.

IRELAND: C Brosnan; N Fahey, L Quinn, M Connolly: J Finn, R Littlejohn, D O’Sullivan, C Mutaki; Lucy Quinn, K McCabe; H Payne.

Referee: Iuliana Demetrescu (ROU)

More in this section

Jurgen Klopp file photo Jurgen Klopp renews attack on Premier League TV schedule
Thomas Tuchel file photo Tuchel seeks chaos not control for Chelsea to attempt Madrid comeback
Republic of Ireland Women's Press Conference & Training Session Sweden v Ireland: Signs that Ireland have grown as a team is tonight's priority 
<p>On the auction block: Boston Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca has his eye on Stamford Bridgen and Chelsea FC. Picture: PA Wire</p>

Boston Celtics co-owner vows to ensure Chelsea remain ‘habitual winners’

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up