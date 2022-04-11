Terrace Talk Liverpool: You think it’s done? Don’t let me convince you otherwise

Perspective, as always, is your friend. Use it wisely.

We’re still in everything, and while others blather about City’s easier run-in, let them. You think it’s done? Don’t let me convince you otherwise.

This is the new Big Rivalry. Apparently. It’s borne out by points tallies and recent clashes. I can’t think of many clubs simultaneously going for a Quadruple and a Treble this late.

The greatest ever, though? That’s the article to write and get the chattering classes chattering, I guess.

Plenty of reds want what City have, moral compasses thrown off kilter by banter static. We’re so good now that envy of others seems ungrateful, somehow.

When we were this good before, we won numerous trophies to prove it. We still might, depends how the next few years pan out.

City had to contend with a new swarm of allegations this week. They’re right to regard the timing as suspicious, wrong to get snotty about it or think it ever goes away.

They do get cranky, this preposterous nonsense they cite about 1960’s Liverpool doing exactly what modern City do is irrefutable evidence, but the psychology’s interesting.

Both clubs try to adopt the old Millwall adage; “no-one likes us, we don’t care”, for differing reasons but, endlessly repeating it, people take it with fistfuls of salt.

Success does not exist in a vacuum, what’s the point of being this good with no applause? City can cry all they like, but if they haven’t had their due by now, they’re never going to.

So, what’s the next step? You can’t have laws that padlock one rich club and leave the rest untethered. Liverpool and their ilk climbed to the stars and pulled up the ladder. Chelsea and City rented rockets to fly there instead.

“You can’t do that!” everyone spluttered. Don’t you realise how stupid you sound? The indignation is hilarious.

I say that realising we could be force-fed a taste of our own 1980’s medicine. Many a club had their finest teams, only to be blocked off the ultimate prize by one in red that was always a little bit better.

You’d rather do it Klopp’s way, the amounts are inflated to hell but it’s still old school Buy & Sell.

His latest meisterwerk, Diaz, didn’t start and that looked like an error. Salah’s hit a dry spell that was inevitable, albeit four years late, and you can’t blame Klopp for dancing with the gal that brung him this far.

The first half resembled the European clash; City out of the traps and unlucky to only be one goal ahead. Nerves told, and Jota’s opportunism kept our heads above water when drowning seemed a distinct possibility.

There was lots of semi-defeatist talk about the referee and VAR beforehand, due to their place of birth. It’s an argument the league could avoid, but understandably they don’t feel any appointment could assuage either set of fans. Conspiracies run amok in this sport.

Actually, reds for Fabinho or Thiago late on were narrowly averted because of the scrutiny either decision would’ve garnered, so maybe the pre-match mewling worked in our favour. Sterling’s winner was ahem ‘cruelly’ chalked off. Shame, shame.

We were punished for things we’d normally get away with; slack passing, dithering in possession, committing too many men forward. I suppose you could say the same about City, it’s not like either team must face this quality every week.

Yes, next week obviously, but those are extraordinary circumstances.

They focussed on Robertson’s side, which was a bold and surprising move. In the second half Alexander-Arnold did lots of good defensive work. Wonders, cease etc.

Liverpool could have won it shortly after Mane’s goal. We had them on the ropes for a while, but eventually a point was grabbed gratefully.

Mahrez missed the chance to win it, just as he did in 2018. It didn’t stop us missing out by a single point. Not again, surely?