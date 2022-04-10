The eight big moments in the Etihad deadlock

1 Pep Guardiola's team selection, 0 minutes

The action for Liverpool started even before the first whistle blew, when Pep Guardiola's teamsheet arrived in the visitors' dressing room.

Liverpool had expected Riyad Mahrez to play wide up front, but Guardiola made a surprise selection in Gabriel Jesus, changing the shape of his attack in the process.

Jurgen Klopp had no doubt planned on Andy Robertson driving Mahrez back, but Jesus took up different positions, constantly looking for space in behind the visiting defence. The switch visibly ruffled Liverpool in the first half as they slowly worked things out.

With the centre of the pitch crowded, Jesus' job was to take advantage of the space between centre-circle and penalty area - and he did it expertly (in the openning stages at least). Hes cored City's second goal when he ghosted behind a defence which had come out too quickly and found himself with only Alisson to beat. When you consider that Jesus has never lost a Premier League match in which he's scored (across 44 games) it was a signficant goal.

2. Bernardo Silva's quick free-kick, 5 minutes

The ball only moved a metre or so, but the quickness of thought from Silva in a frenetic early atmsphere was the key to City's opening goal. Kevin de Bruyne had a long way to dribble to make the most of it, and was also indebted to a sizeable deflection on his left-foot shot, but it was that one tiny, tapped pass which gave him the space to do it. It really is incredible in a game of this magnitude that such a tiny action can make such a big difference. It was the first time in 20 games that Liverpool had conceded the first goal in a match, and set the tone for a frantic, end-to-end contest.

3 Trent Alexander-Arnold's assist, 13 minutes

Liverpool's first equaliser came from possibly their first concerted passage of controlled possession. It won't please City's goalkeeping coaches when they see the way Ederson dived over Jota's close-range shot, which skidded into the net as a result. But the real piece of class in the move was Alexander-Arnold's sweet and perfectly delivered cut-back from Andy Robertson's deep cross, which gave Jota his chance in the first place. What a treat to see Alexander-Arnold and Joao Cancelo go head-to-head in a title decider, and neither disappointed. That was the Liverpool man's 12th assist of the season and his 44th in all since 2018.

4 Jurgen Klopp's short but sweet half-time talk, 46 minutes

When Liverpool's manager marched back to his seat on the touchline at the start of the second half, before his players had even arrived in the tunnel, you wondered if he'd had time to change tactics or deliver a key message to a visiting side that was deservedly 2-1 behind. But whatever he did say, and however short and sweet it was, it certainly did the trick. Klopp's Liverpool side took just 47 seconds to score an equaliser and peg City back to 2-2, thanks to a wonderful sweeping pass from Mo Salah and a ruthless finish from Sadio Mane who had out-paced Kyle Walker to get there. Not many players can do that, but when you have the quality of City and Liverpool in attack, even the very best defenders can be beaten.

5 The dreaded VAR, 63 minutes

Just when City thought they had broken the resistance of streetwise Liverpool, thanks to a sharp finish from former Anfield star Raheem Sterling - who in fairness had barely been in the game until then - his 63rd-minute effort was ruled offside by VAR. There was nothing controversial in the decision, the lines were clear enough, but it nevertheless deflated the crowd at a crucial moment when the home team were once again finding gaps behind Liverpool's high line. Cue chants from the away end reminding Sterling that he had been a greedy so-and-so for leaving Anfield. Did it affect him? Probably not. But the next time the England international went clean through on goal he was effortlessly dispossessed by Virgil van Dijk.

6 A rare moment of controversy, 70 minutes

In a high-quality match that was played with passion, style and spirit, there were surprisingly few moments of controversy. But there's one that Liverpool can point to in the 70th minute.

A superb first-time pass from Mane found Salah on the edge of the area and his trademark left-foot shot was heading for the net until deflected off Aymeric Laporte's hip. VAR did check for a penalty after a handball claim, and correctly ruled it out. But it wasn't allowed to overturn referee Anthony Taylor's decision to give a goalkick rather than a corner. One of those rules can you never wrap your head around.

As a result, Liverpool missed out on an opportunity to build momentum at a key stage in the game. In fairness, it was a rare mistake from Taylor, who allowed the game to flow, played advantage whenever possible and got most things right. Late tackles from Fabinho and Thiago, on Silva and De Bruyne, riled the crowd late on but the referee held firm and kept the cards yellow rather than red.

7 The width of a post between City and the title, 94 minutes

Riyad Mahrez's late, late free kick came agonisingly close to sealing the game in the final minute of normal time. His left-foot effort appeared to have beaten Alisson, but skimmed the woodwork before deflecting wide.

8 And Mahrez to win it

With seconds on the clock remaining, De Bruyne's trademark burst and stunning through-ball put Mahrez through on goal. The Etihad held its breath, away fans bit their nails and crossed their fingers. And then the Algerian attempted a lavish chip when flew high over the bar. Time to breathe again. Title race still in the balance. Can we do it all again?