Epic title duel goes on after Etihad thriller

Premier League: Manchester City 2 Liverpool 2

THE eagerly-awaited title “decider” failed to deliver a winner but, with Jurgen Klopp’s team twice equalising at the Etihad, it provided a duel to remember.

Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane cancelled out efforts scored by Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus as the defending champions maintained their one-point cushion at the top of the Premier League.

But the game was about so much more than the four goals as Pep Guardiola’s City and Klopp’s visitors proved why they are head and shoulders above any of their rivals.

It was also a stern test of character for Liverpool, especially after they fell behind after just five minutes.

Bernardo Silva’s quickly-taken free-kick found De Bruyne and he was able to advance to the edge of the area before unleashing a fierce shot that took a wicked deflection off Joel Matip on its was past Alisson.

Raheem Sterling had already been denied by Alisson when scoring looked the easier option.

But Liverpool wasted no time in carving out the equaliser after Silva header fell for Andy Robertson’s whose far-post cross was played into the six-yard box by Trent Alexander-Arnold for Jota to finish after 12 minutes.

It was the start of a hectic and incredibly watchable clash between the two teams who have stood out in English football over the past half-decade.

And it was about to get even more dramatic when Joao Cancelo played a superb cross to the far post where Jesus arrived, fractionally onside, and slammed the ball into the roof of the Liverpool goal after 36 minutes.

It looked like City were finally in control although it also appeared they may pay for a number of missed chances.

And just 47 seconds after the restart, Liverpool did precisely that as Alexander-Arnold’s short pass found Mo Salah who curled a superb through ball in the direction of Mane.

The striker had positioned himself goalside of Kyle Walker and advanced before beating Ederson with an unstoppable finish.

Sterling had a 63rd minute effort ruled out for a close offside call detected by VAR and De Bruyne clipped the post with a last-minute free-kick as the title race continued in thrilling fashion.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 5; Walker 6, Stones 6, Laporte 6, Cancelo 6; Silva 9, Rodri 7, De Bruyne 7; Jesus 6 (Grealish 83), Sterling 5 (Mahrez 74, 5), Foden 7. Substitutes (not used): Steffen, Ake, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, McAtee, Lavia.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 8; Alexander-Arnold 6, Matip 6, Van Dijk 7, Roberston 6; Henderson 5 (Keita 77, 7), Fabinho 5, Thiago 5; Salah 7, Jota 6 (Diaz 70, 7), Mane 8 (Firmino 84). Substitutes (not used): Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Gomez, Jones, Tsimikas.

Referee: A Taylor 6