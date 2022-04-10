Covid worries for Swedish superstars ahead of Ireland clash

A potential Covid-19 scare has rocked the Sweden camp ahead of Tuesday’s women’s World Cup qualifier against Ireland in Gothenburg (5.30pm).

A draw will suffice for the sublime Swedes to wrap up direct qualification for next year’s showpiece with a game to spare but doubts surround the availability of some of their superstars.

Amanda Nildén, Fridolina Rolfö and Filippa Angeldahl were all absent from Sunday’s training session, with the team doctor confirming the trio had exhibited “disease symptoms”.

“The players are still at the hotel and we will now be able to follow their development day by day until the match on Tuesday,” says Dr Houman Ebrahimi after training.

Juventus playmaker Nildén was the first of the trio to fall ill and was ruled out of Thursday’s 15-0 landslide away to Georgia.

Rolfö – a vital cog in the machine that is Champions League holders Barcelona – opened the scoring, while Manchester City midfielder Angeldahl struck a first-half hat-trick in the space of a half hour.

Sweden boss Peter Gerhardsson won’t be short of back-up options if the health of the stricken cohort doesn’t improve in time for the fixture.

The 14,463-seater Gamla Ullevi stadium is expected to house its biggest ever attendance for a women’s international, surpassing the 13,429 Sweden attracted for the Nordic derby against Finland in November.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw, her staff and squad travelled to Gothenburg on Saturday by charter plane, with all of the original 27-player squad, bar the injured Megan Campbell, onboard.

Second-placed Ireland are well placed to consolidate their playoff spot, even if they fail to produce a shock result by taking the first points of the campaign off the superior Swedes.

Ireland travel to face minnows Georgia in June before concluding the series with a double-header in early September at home to Finland and away to Slovakia.

Ireland are deadlocked with Finland on seven points but hold the advantage on head-to-head along with a game in hand.

IRELAND SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Éabha O'Mahony (Boston College), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Rangers), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne).