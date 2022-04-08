Boost for Ireland’s World Cup play-off hopes as Finland held by Slovakia

Ireland’s World Cup playoff destiny is firmly within their grasp after Finland dropped vital points in a 1-1 draw against Slovakia on Friday night
Boost for Ireland’s World Cup play-off hopes as Finland held by Slovakia

Ireland Manager Vera Pauw. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 21:39
John Fallon

Ireland’s World Cup playoff destiny is firmly within their grasp after Finland dropped vital points in a 1-1 draw against Slovakia on Friday night.

Second seeds Finland were already playing catch-up on Ireland’s women after losing 2-1 against Vera Pauw’s side in Helsinki last October but were offered some hope when Ireland were held 1-1 by the Slovaks in their next game.

To apply pressure on Ireland, Finland needed to make that count by overcoming the Slovaks themselves but failed to do so in Trnava. Despite Tuija Hyyrynen firing them ahead on six minutes, they conceded Martina Surnovska’s equaliser 10 minutes later.

Although the draw moves Finland level with Ireland on seven points, they have a game more played and will have the Irish and Sweden left to conclude with in September once they get Tuesday’s last cakewalk, at home to Georgia, out of the way.

Sweden are red hot favourites to seal top spot and qualification for next year’s finals by getting at least the point they require against Ireland in Gothenburg.

The pivotal remaining fixture for Ireland, however, is the penultimate one, the visit of Finland to Dublin on September 1, when avoiding defeat should clinch a playoff spot. It will be their first time since 2008 to finish in the top two of a qualifying group.

More in this section

Waterford get promotion push back on track with 4-0 win over Cobh Waterford get promotion push back on track with 4-0 win over Cobh
Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Pep Guardiola: Jurgen Klopp is the biggest rival I’ve had in managerial career
Burnley v Everton - Premier League - Turf Moor Frank Lampard accepts speculation and urges Everton fans to back his side
Derry City v St Patrick's Athletic - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Chill wind at Bray-Treaty blows nobody any good

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up