Boost for Ireland’s World Cup play-off hopes as Finland held by Slovakia

Ireland’s World Cup playoff destiny is firmly within their grasp after Finland dropped vital points in a 1-1 draw against Slovakia on Friday night.
Second seeds Finland were already playing catch-up on Ireland’s women after losing 2-1 against Vera Pauw’s side in Helsinki last October but were offered some hope when Ireland were held 1-1 by the Slovaks in their next game.
To apply pressure on Ireland, Finland needed to make that count by overcoming the Slovaks themselves but failed to do so in Trnava. Despite Tuija Hyyrynen firing them ahead on six minutes, they conceded Martina Surnovska’s equaliser 10 minutes later.
Although the draw moves Finland level with Ireland on seven points, they have a game more played and will have the Irish and Sweden left to conclude with in September once they get Tuesday’s last cakewalk, at home to Georgia, out of the way.
Sweden are red hot favourites to seal top spot and qualification for next year’s finals by getting at least the point they require against Ireland in Gothenburg.
The pivotal remaining fixture for Ireland, however, is the penultimate one, the visit of Finland to Dublin on September 1, when avoiding defeat should clinch a playoff spot. It will be their first time since 2008 to finish in the top two of a qualifying group.