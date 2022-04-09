Denise O'Sullivan relieved to have stepped off an 'emotional rollercoaster'

It’s perfectly natural to look favourably on the person who rescued your career.

Denise O’Sullivan was at a loose end. It was 2017 and the American dream she longed for since childhood was slipping away. Just over a year on from a move to Houston Dash and the Cork woman was cut adrift, the first dose of rejection coming her way at the age of 23.

The National Women’s Soccer League was where the best global talent gravitated to, the stage populated by the world champions. Reluctantly, she was leaving it all behind. Not just the professional habitat but the lifestyle attuned to athletes. Sun, sand and, as they call it Stateside, soccer.

Granted, Germany was closer to Cork but further down the chapters of the life-story.

Then the phone rang and the smile returned.

North Carolina Courage was a new franchise but Paul Riley wasn’t a new name on the scene.

His reputation as a coach was gold and O’Sullivan liked what she’d heard about him and was convinced that her career would blossom.

Bloom they most certainly did. Flanked in midfield by Brazilian star Debinha, Courage dominated for three years, winning the Shield each season and two NWSL Championships. Amid the glittering company, O’Sullivan was still voted their back-to-back most valuable player.

Coach and player competed for reciprocal platitudes. “Denise is the first name on the team-sheet,” gushed Riley about O’Sullivan when bolstering her contract in 2019. “She is the one player we can’t operate without.”

The Irishwoman excelled in the environment created by her boss. “He’s on a different level to anyone I’ve been coached by,” O’Sullivan said in late 2020.

For a bond so seemingly solid to break, it would take something unspeakable to occur.

All changed, utterly changed, in the space of 24 hours last September. The details, outlined in our panel below, were shocking. Ditto the impact.

O’Sullivan wasn’t to know the person she trusted, the man she credited for her American lifeline, possessed a darker side and the victims were her peers in the league.

“Nothing prepares you for that,” she reflects, the feelings still raw seven months on.

“You have your coach of five years there - a big influence on your career and life - but then he’s gone. From training one day to being gone the next. I haven’t seen or spoken (to him).

“I’d been attracted to Courage because how big the club was and I’d heard how good the training environment was.

“But I went there not knowing that any of this had happened. Honestly, it was a big shock, an emotional rollercoaster.”

She doesn’t have to explain, nor feel shame at being blinded for so long by a person World Cup winner Alex Morgan branded “a predator”.

Had the authorities acted on claims of whisteblowers concerns in 2015, she’d never have encountered Riley two years later.

All that mattered was safety and welfare; principally of those who suffered directly and the wider group left confused by learning the real version of what had preceded away from their gaze.

Like the MeToo movement, the American soccer’s sinister story snowballed, other victims spoke out and figureheads were exposed for their light-touch oversight. The weekend fixtures were cancelled.

In the sixth minute of their next game against Racing Louisville – denoting the number of years between the original whitewash and the media revelations prompting belated action – O’Sullivan and the other 21 players stopped play to link arms. The gesture was replicated across the division.

“Our heads weren’t on playing and we just wanted to be gone,” says the 28-year-old.

Family life back in Knocknaheeny was calling but not before assurances and action were sought.

While the scandal was the catalyst for intervention from the highest levels of American politics, ridding any toxicity closer to home was her priority. A few players opted to extricate themselves during the off-season but the majority, including O’Sullivan, stayed to strive for improvements.

“There’s probably four or five of us leadership players,” she said about the channels to correction.

“We talk as a group about what can be better and put that to those higher up. It was a traumatic time for us all but we became closer and the club were amazing, providing any resources and time we needed. The club isn’t perfect but is working hard to be and put those things right. It’s a totally different environment. Rival teams thought that we’d be absolutely awful this year but we’re undefeated so far.”

Before immersing herself on the club circuit, it’s the small matter of representing her country against the best team in Europe in a World Cup qualifier. “I think we are confident,” she said of Tuesday’s daunting trip to Sweden. “We have shown in the past year how much the team has grown. We’ve definitely got better since drawing away to Netherlands five years ago. It will be a tough night but these are the games we want to be part of.”

What happened at North Carolina?

Paul Riley was 'terminated' as North Carolina Courage head coach on September 30 following revelations in The Athletic concerning allegations of sexual coercion and harassment lodged against him by former players Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim. Within a week, Lisa Baird resigned as commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), the association which Farrelly first made the complaint about Riley to in 2015.

The harassment of Farrelly began in 2011 while she was with the Philadelphia Independence of the Women's Professional Soccer league, continuing when player and coach moved to Portland Thorn in the NSWL. She filed her first grievance against the Liverpudlian in 2015.

Paul Riley

Although Thorn chose not to renew Riley’s contract at the end of that season, he moved onto Western New York Flash and then Courage in 2017 - both appointments announced by the NWSL.

Following the expose seven months ago, a number of probes were launched, including by the US Center for SafeSport and Fifa, which are ongoing.

Riley, who became the second NSWL coach in a week to be fired after accusations of abusive behaviour, has refuted the allegations as “completely untrue,” adding that he “never had sex with or made sexual advances towards these players”.