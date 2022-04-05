Lucy Quinn ponders merits of life abroad

Some players are content to remain in the goldfish bowl of the game. Lucy Quinn would prefer to break the cycle by becoming a Barista and take her boots abroad.

The 28-year-old is something of a veteran on the English club circuit, now in her second spell at Birmingham City following spells at Tottenham and Yeovil.

Saving the Blues from relegation to the Women’s Super League’s second tier and guiding Ireland to a World Cup playoff are her twin goals over the next five months but she’s thinking beyond the immediate priorities.

A sense of perspective is drawn from her route taken to this peak. Quinn was around the WSL scene before it garnered the level of popularity that last year enticed Barclays to snowball their annual sponsorship to £10m. For the first time, Sky Sports and BBC are broadcasting live games too.

Those revenue streams are facilitating a new roadmap for players from school straight into a football career. Bigger is better but Quinn doesn’t crib about the generational shift, arguing the wanderings has worked in her case.

“When I was started taking football seriously, there wasn’t great facilities, physios, masseuses or ice baths,” explains the attacker, who declared for Ireland through her Dad Michael’s Sligo parents last year.

“I was still studying at university and working two or three part-time jobs just to pay petrol money, rent, light, and food.

"It is easier for girls nowadays in some terms. If you are in a really good 'arty' scene and are getting really good coaching and facilities, you are going to be a far better footballer for it.

“Looking at the players coming through, seeing their technical ability, game understanding and athleticism, you think: 'Wow, I wish I was like that at 18 to 20.'

“But it is more competitive now, maybe 10% of them breaking into the first-team at some point.

"I would keep my journey the way it was. I am proud to say I worked really hard to get there and never had a major helping hand or anything like that.”

Removing the educational and part-time employment from the modern player’s upbringing is straying into dangerous territory, according to Quinn.

She said: “We need to be a little bit careful, not taking education away just because full-time football is available.

“I’ve experimented in loads of other areas of life. A football career is so short that I always have that to fall back on afterwards.”

And Quinn would love nothing better than be smelling the coffee — potentially outside of the UK. Relegation won’t trigger unemployment, for she’s under contract with Birmingham but a change of scene might be timely.

“One of my part-time jobs was working in a coffee shop every Saturday,” she explains.

“I really enjoyed that job, all the latte art and cakes, and switching off from football, talking to people about other things. I haven’t done it for a while but I can make a mean cup of coffee.

“My dream all of those years ago was to play in the WSL. The older I am getting I am looking at leagues in other countries.

“Whenever the time feels right and whatever my gut tells me at the time is normally what I go with, so we will have to see.”

Meanwhile, once again injury has deprived Liverpool’s Megan Campbell of the chance of ending a 30-month wait for her 43rd cap, paving the way for fellow defenders Éabha O'Mahony and Claire O'Riordan to accept late call-ups for next Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Sweden in Gothenburg.

O'Mahony (Boston College) and O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg) were on standby. Ireland began their preparations for facing the group leaders by training on Tuesday afternoon at the FAI’s Abbotstown complex.