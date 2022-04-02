Liverpool go top to turn heat up on City

Premier League: Liverpool 2 Watford 0

Diogo Jota's 20th goal of the season and a late Fabinho penalty sent Liverpool top of the table - for a few hours at least - as they posted a 10th successive Premier League win to deepen Watford's relegation fears.

Jurgen Klopp's side were far their fluent best but it is all about results now we are into the business end of the season and they got the job done to keep their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple very much alive.

It put the pressure on Manchester City to register a win in their 3pm kick-off game at Burnley to regain pole posotion ahead of the eagerly-awaited showdown between the two title contenders at the Etihad next Sunday.

Watford gave the home side a few scares before Jota's put Liverpool ahead in the 22nd minute. Ismael Sarr volleyed over, Chico Hernandez headed a corner straight at Alisson who then saved well when Juraj Kucka burst clean through.

But moments later Liverpool took the lead when Jota made a clever run behind Watford's defence to head home Joe Gomez's well-flighted cross - a delivery that the man he replaced Trent Alexander Arnold would have been proud of.

Jotas was denied a second when Foster spread himself to block his close range effort but Liverpol toiled to kill off their well-organised opponents.

Joao Pedro missed a great chance to equalise after 56 minutes when he slid a close range effort wide from Sarr's pass to remind Liverpool that they needed the cushion of a second goal..

Jota was off target with a shot and header before Salah sent a looping header onto the roof of the net. It was to be his last contribution before being replaced by Sadio Mane after a quiet display by his normal standards following the disappointment of Egypt's World Cup exit.

It took Liverpool until the 88th minute to ease their growing anxiety when Fabinho steppedup - in the absence of regular taker Salah to score from the spot after a VAR review with referee Stuart Attwell judging Kucka to have wrestled Jota to the ground following a corner.

It wasn't a perfect performance but it was enough to put Liverpool top for the first time since September and gave Klopp reason to celebrate his 250th Premier League game in charge of the Merseyside club.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Gomez 7, Matip 6, Van Dijk 6, Robertson 6; Jones 6 (Fabinho 61, 6)Henderson 6, Thiago 8 (Milner 89); Salah 5 (Mane 68, 6), Firmino 6, Jota 7.

Unused subs: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Tsmikas, Konate, Diaz, Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Goal: Jota 22.

Booked: Gomez.

Watford (4-3-3): Foster 7; Femenía 6, Kabasele 6, Samir 6, Kamara 7; Sissoko 6, Louza 6 (Cleverley 77, 5) , Kucka 6; Sarr 7, João Pedro 6 (King 77, 5), Hernández 6 (Dennis 77, 5).

Unused subs: Ngakia, Masina, Sema, Cathcart, Bachmann, Kayembe.

Booked: Hernandez.

Referee: Stuart Attwell.