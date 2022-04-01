Athlone secure first point of the season after hard-fought draw with Bray

Athlone Town 1 Bray Wanderers 1

Athlone came from behind through a Thomas Oluwa strike to secure their opening SSE Airtricity League First Division point of the 2022 season.

They remain bottom of the table after starting with five losses while the draw last night at the Athlone Town Stadium also saw Bray make it four league games without defeat.

The Midlanders were without the suspended duo of Aaron Connolly and Glen McAuley while the Seagulls handed a full debut to Karl Manahan and recalled Kevin Knight at Lissywollen.

Up against his former side, Kurtis Byrne gave the visitors a tenth minute lead.

Being closed down, ‘Town goalkeeper Micheál Schlingermann cleared. But it was intercepted by Manahan. His header saw Byrne beat the offside then steady before firing a 16-yard right footed half volley on the right of the penalty area past the custodian.

The Wicklow outfit could have been further ahead. But Rob Manley and Paul Fox spurned chances.

Wanderers lost captain Hugh Douglas to injury just before the interval.

But ‘Town came out a different proposition for the second period.

They levelled matters on 58 minutes when Thomas Oluwa latched on a through ball and curled the ball left footed to the far corner of the net from the edge of the box.

Athlone almost took the lead on the hour mark. Bray sub Sean Callan appeared to be fouled on the edge of the area.

But play was allowed to continue with Stephen McGuinness making a fine block to deny Oluwa one on one.

Athlone Town: Schlingermann; Dobbin. McBride, Van Geenen (Spain 79), Duffy; Kenny, Armstrong; Edogun (Slivca 53), Having, Oluwa (Nkansah 90 + 2); Ubaezuonu.

Bray Wanderers: McGuinness; Blackbyrne, Douglas (Callan 45), Hudson, Kevin Knight; Thompson (Conor Knight 85), Manahan (Levinston 79), Zambra, Fox (McPhillips 85); Byrne (Waters 68), Manley (Lynch 79).

Referee: Rob Dowling.