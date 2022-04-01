Waterford snatch a draw at the death against Longford

Waterford FC 1 (Louis Britton ‘90+3) Longford Town 1 (Shane Elworthy ’36)

Louis Britton pulled a rabbit from a hat with a 93rd minute equalising goal to give Waterford FC a deserved share of the spoils with a last gasp header against Longford Town in the SSE Airtricity First Division.

After it looked as if the Blues were going to fall to their third league defeat on the bounce, the Bristol City loanee powered a near post Junior Quitirna corner kick to the net to leave the home faithful counting their lucky stars.

After losing Eddie Nolan to injury on 33 minutes, the Blues fell behind three minutes later when Ryan Graydon’s ball from midfield sent Sam Verdon away, but after his shot came back off the bar, the rebound from Darren Craven saw Power clear off the line, before Shane Elworthy blasted the loose ball past Murphy.

The Blues dominated the second period and they created a host of chances to level. Kevin Joshua missed a golden chance on the hour mark when he hooked a close-range shot over the bar after a Phoenix Patterson corner kick.

Shane Griffin saw a left-footed effort from the top of the penalty area on 62 minutes deflected out for a corner kick, and from the resulting Patterson corner kick the ball fell to Yassine En-Neyah at the back post, his shot was turned around the posts.

It was another corner kick that could have yielded the equalising goal for Morris’ men a minute later when Junior Quitirna put in a delivery from the right to the front post for Cian Kavanagh, but he rattled the post with a cracking header.

As the game entered the 89th minute, the home faithful thought that they had levelled the tie when Roland Idowu found space for himself out on the right before cracking over a right-footed shot that was superbly tipped over, before the late heroics from Britton.

WATERFORD FC: Brian Murphy, Darragh Power, Eddie Nolan (George Forrest ’33), Kevin Joshua, Richard Taylor, Niall O’Keeffe (Louis Britton ’72), Shane Griffin, Yassine En-Neyah, Phoenix Patterson (Roland Idowu ’72), Cian Kavanagh, Junior Quitirna.

LONGFORD TOWN: Luke Dennison, Shane Elworthy, Dylan Barnett, Aaron Robinson, Mick McDonnell, Ryan Graydon, Darren Craven, Sam Verdon, Eric Molloy (Michael Barker ’70), Dean McMenamy, Ben Lynch.

Referee: Declan Toland (Athlone).