Cobh frustrate Galway for long periods but John Caulfield's men secure the win

Caulfield’s side responded with a victory at home following last week’s disappointing loss away to Longford Town
.01/04/2022 Breandán Frahill, Cobh Ramblers in action against Stephen Walsh, Galway Utd. in the League of Ireland First Division game at Eamonn Deacy Park, Galway . Photo: Ray Ryan

Fri, 01 Apr, 2022 - 15:53
Cian O’Connell

Galway United 1 Cobh Ramblers 0 

Ultimately Killian Brouder’s 67th minute goal steered Galway United to an SSE Airtricity League First Division win at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Cobh Ramblers summoned a defiant display, but Brouder’s second half intervention was the decisive blow.

The Newcastlewest native subsequently made a crucial challenge to deny Beineon O’Brien-Whitmarsh in the 71st minute.

It meant that John Caulfield’s side responded with a victory following last week’s disappointing loss away to Longford Town.

Demonstrating admirable grit and determination, Cobh frustrated the home team during a tepid opening period.

Caulfield’s charges did carve a couple of opportunities with Killian Brouder heading narrowly wide after a seventh minute Conor McCormack corner.

United captain McCormack forced a decent reflex save from Andy O’Donoghue a minute later, but Cobh were resilient, In the 31st minute O’Donoghue had to be alert again when thwarting Waweru, who scampered clear following an Ed McCarthy delivery as the teams eventually departed deadlocked at the interval.

When the action recommenced it remained tight and tense with Brendan Frahill and Harlain Mbayo effective at the back for the visitors.

United’s perseverance was rewarded in the 67th minute as David Hurley’s corner found substitute Stephen Walsh, who directed a header into Brouder’s path.

In a crowded area Brouder slammed United into the lead and Cobh were left reflecting on what might have been.

Brouder made an important challenge to thwart O’Brien-Whitmarsh as United were sufficiently crafty to close out the deal.

Galway United: Kearns; O’Keeffe, Portilla, Brouder, Murphy (Adeyemo, 90); McCarthy (Hemmings, 83), McCormack, Hurley, Rowe (Lyons, 90); Dimas (Walsh, 60), Waweru (Boylan, 83).

Cobh Ramblers: O’Donoghue; Kavanagh, Mbayo (O’Riordan, 80), Frahill, Walsh (Kargbo, 80); McGrath (Hegarty, 80), Holland (Abbott, 89), Larkin, Drinan; O’Connell, O’Brien Whitmarsh.

Referee: Alan Patchell.

