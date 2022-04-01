Cork City rack up fifth win in a row with 1-0 win at Wexford

WEXFORD…0 CORK CITY…1 (Cian Murphy 5)

On and on Cork City march towards their stated aim of promotion, racking up a fifth league on the spin and keeping their sixth clean sheet in the process.

A scoreless draw in Wexford last year typified a season of frustration but there’s a different edge to this year’s City version, scoring early and hanging on in trying circumstances.

As it’s their turn to be the idle team in the division next week, it was imperative for Colin Healy’s side to maintain their early surge and they’ll head into the second round of fixtures guaranteed to be at the summit, even if it’s on goal difference from Galway. Cian Murphy’s header at Ferrycarrig Park made sure of that.

City’s one change from their last league game, the 4-1 triumph over Athlone Town, saw Kieran Coates come on from Ronan Hurley. The Stoke City loanee has had to be patient since his arrival on the eve of the first home fixture against Galway, starting the next game away to Longford Town but used sparsely since.

He kept his spot from the midweek Munster Senior Cup win over Midleton, slotting into the right-wing back post supporting City’s three-man defensive unit.

Dinny Corcoran was one of four alterations in the Wexford line-up from their stalemate at Bray Wanderers, an injury denying the veteran striker his latest opportunity of reaching a century of goals over his career.

Earlier in the day, Wexford tweeted an April Fool about recruiting Jack Wilshere but they already have a suave left-footed technician in Jack Doherty.

The Waterford man spent a spell at Ipswich Town under Mick McCarthy and his talents deserve a higher stage than the second tier he’s inhabited for the past three years.

Before he got his chance to showcase those range of skills, Doherty’s side fell behind.

Just five minutes had elapsed when Murphy connected with Darragh Crowley’s left-wing cross. Though left completely unmarked, the striker had to be accurate with his execution and he expertly guided his header inside the post of his former Cork teammate Paul Hunt.

It was Murphy’s fourth of the season, keeping him well on track to surpass last year’s tally of 11 goals for the season.

Doherty soon came into his own, controlling a long pass from Joe Manley on 19 minutes inside the box, only for Jonas Hakkinen to recover his footing to hook the ball away just as the 27-year-old was poised to test David Harrington.

The same Wexford partnership were involved in their next sight at goal two minutes later, this time Doherty’s free-kick hanging in the air for Manley to rise high and nod over.

Harrington was called into action on the half hour from another testing out-swinging free from the left. Paul Cleary was on the end of the rehearsed set-piece at the back post, forcing the keeper to claw the looping effort away.

It wasn’t all Wexford, for Cian Bargary’s throw-ins were causing havoc in the Wexford box. Barry Coffey read one of the catapulted balls, landing into the six-yard box without applying the right aim to keep his header under the crossbar.

Bargary was also wasteful with a free won by Coffey, blazing over from 25 yards while, on the stroke of the break, Ruairi Keating shot straight at Hunt after brilliantly creating space by feigning to unleash from his right foot but switching to his preferred left.

A downpour early in the second half increased the risk of a slip proving costly either way in a tight contest. On 53 minutes, Wexford got caught on the counter from their own corner, the hard running of Bargary on the break slipping in Coffey who was unable to complete the slick move.

Bargary had more reason to be annoyed at Coffey on 67, his Tipperary colleague taking the ball off his toe when he’d cut inside ready to prime a shot. Hunt was relieved with the mix-up, as he easily pushed away the effort from a narrower angle.

With each passing Cork squandered chance, Wexford’s belief grew. Doherty threatened again, smacking the upright, albeit the flag was raised in a tight call, but a succession of corners in the last 10 minutes incurred needless scares for the leaders. That they held on is a testament to a growing sense of maturity in Healy’s unit.

WEXFORD: P Hunt; P Cleary, J Manley, A Wells (K McEvoy 71); H Groome, T Considine, L O’Sullivan, J Tallon (C Crowley 62); C Davis; J Doherty, A Dobbs.

CORK CITY: D Harrington; J Hakkinen, A Gilchrist, K O’Connor; K Coates (U Karebo 66), A Bolger, D Crowley, C Bargary; B Coffey; C Murphy, R Keating.

Referee: David Keeler.

Attendance: 506.