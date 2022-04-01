Lacklustre St Pat's strike late to earn a point against Drogheda

St Patrick’s Athletic 1 Drogheda United 1

Darragh Burns scored a delightful late equaliser for a lacklustre St Patrick’s Athletic as they had to come from behind to salvage a point against a dogged Drogheda United at Richmond Park.

An opportunist first half strike from Dayle Rooney looked to have seen Kevin Doherty get the better of his former boss Tim Clancy.

The pair had managed Drogheda for the previous four years before Clancy succeeded Stephen O’Donnell at St Patrick’s in the off season.

And while Doherty had the option of joining Clancy to continue as his assistant, the Dubliner opted to take full charge at Head in The Game Park.

This tenacious rearguard action was 13 minutes away from giving Doherty’s rebuilt Drogheda their first back-to-back wins of the season until Burns’ intervention.

The 19-year-old winger began and finished the move cutting across from the right to find Ben McCormack who helped the ball onto Anto Breslin.

Burns then raced to the near post to side-foot the cross past Sam Long with his weaker right foot for his second goal of the season.

Despite a positive start by St Pat’s, Drogheda worked their way into the game, availing of poor defending to take the lead against the run of play on 18 minutes.

Evan Weir put Darragh Nugent all too easily in down the left. There appeared little danger from the low cross, but St Pat’s midfielder Adam O’Reilly completely missed his kick in attempting to clear.

Drogheda winger Rooney was alert to collect the loose ball and blast it into the roof of the net for his first goal of the season.

Stung by the concession, St Pat’s laboured to get back into the game before the break as Doyles, Eoin and Mark, in turn wasted chances.

And it was Drogheda who should have doubled their lead two minutes into the second half.

The impressive Rooney played a sublime diagonal pass to put Weir in one-on-one on the left.

Joseph Anang stood up well to make the save with his feet.

It proved crucial as St Pat's dominance of the remainder of the game saw them finally hit back late on.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Anang; Scott (Abankwah, h-t), Redmond, Grivosti, Breslin; O’Reilly (Murphy, 60), Forrester; Burns, King (McCormack, 60), M. Doyle (Owolabi, 78); E. Doyle.

Drogheda United: Long; Poynton, Cowan, Roughan, Massey; Deegan, Clarke; Rooney, Nugent, Weir; Williams (Lyons, 63).

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin).