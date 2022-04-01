Dundalk make dominance count to leave UCD still searching for first win

Dundalk 2 UCD 0

Goals in either half from Daniel Kelly and Patrick Hoban saw Dundalk record their second win of the season against UCD at Oriel Park last night.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side were dominant from the off as they deservedly bounced back from their first defeat of the season away to neighbours Drogheda Utd before the break.

Indeed, the result could have been more impressive but for the fact they were denied by the woodwork twice and a number of fine saves from UCD keeper Lorcan Healy.

The result means Andy Myler’s side are still awaiting their first point on the road this season having drawn their three home matches to date.

For Dundalk, it’s a morale boosting return to winning ways ahead of next week’s match away to St Patrick’s Athletic where O’Donnell will be making his first return to Richmond Park since his controversial exit after last November’s FAI Cup success.

Steven Bradley had headed against the crossbar before the breakthrough arrived on 16 minutes.

Mark Connolly’s fizzed pass into Hoban was flicked around the corner by the striker with Kelly racing onto it to round Healy and slot home.

After Colm Whelan had passed up a good chance to level after firing straight at Nathan Shepperd, Dundalk were denied a second on 37 minutes when Robbie Benson headed against the post from Hoban’s cross.

The second did arrive just two minutes after the restart with full back Lewis Macari sending in a superb cross from the right which Hoban met first-time to slot past Healy with his left-foot.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Macari, Connolly, Boyle, Leahy; Sloggett, Doyle (Williams 74), Benson; Bradley (Ward 84), Hoban (McMillan 87), Kelly (Adams 74).

UCD: Healy; Dunne, Yoro, Todd, Osam (Ryan 73); Keaney (Verdon 59); Kerrigan (Lennon 73), Brennan (Higgins 58), Caffrey, Duffy; Whelan (Nolan 73).

Referee: Gavin Colfer (Wicklow).