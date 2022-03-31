Qatar human rights record in focus ahead of Friday's World Cup draw

Qatar's right to stage this year's World Cup has been publicly questioned at Fifa Congress in Doha, with the president of the Norwegian federation saying there was "no room" for hosts who could not legally guarantee the safety of LGBTQI+ people.

Lise Klaveness delivered an impassioned address demanding that Fifa "act as a role model" and ensure that it takes a more ethical approach to selecting hosts in future.

It came on the same day that a group of 16 organisations which support LGBTQ+ rights urged Fifa and Qatar's Supreme Committee to provide safety guarantees to members of that community.

Same-sex relationships are directly criminalised under the laws of the Gulf state, leading to concerns over the well-being of LGBTQI+ people visiting the country for the tournament and those from that community who reside there.

"Football for boys and girls, all colours, straight and queer," Klaveness said.

"In 2010, World Cups were awarded by Fifa in unacceptable ways with unacceptable consequences. Human rights, equality, democracy, the core interests of football, were not in the starting XI until many years later.

"Fifa has addressed these issues, but there is still a long way to go. The migrant workers injured or families of those who died in the build-up to the World Cup must be cared for by Fifa, all of us must take all necessary measures to really implement change.

"Fifa has recognised its responsibilities under the UN guiding principles for human rights and now includes human rights criteria for future World Cup hosts. It is vital that the current leadership continue wholeheartedly in this way.

"There is no room for authorities who did not secure the freedom and safety of World Cup workers. No room for hosts that cannot legally guarantee the safety and respect of LGBTQ+ people coming to this theatre of dreams."

Current president Gianni Infantino described the Fifa regime which awarded Qatar the World Cup back in 2010 as a "toxic organisation" during his Congress speech but defended the decision, highlighting the progress that has been made in the country over the last 12 years.

"When it comes to the Qatar World Cup, a decision has been taken. Twelve years ago I was far from the happenings of Fifa," the Swiss said.

"We have now put in place a different bidding process which I think is also pretty unique. I said in the past it is bulletproof, I hope it will continue to be bulletproof because it's open, it's transparent, it's professional, there is a ranking. You know why you vote for somebody when you vote for somebody.

"We have organised the best World Cup ever here in Qatar. And in any case, you know, we shouldn't go back, we should look forward, we should go look at all the changes that have happened in this country, in terms of human rights and workers' rights and so on. It would not have happened, or certainly not at the same speed, without the projectors of the World Cup being there."

Meanwhile the idea of a biennial World Cup is not a Fifa proposal, its president Gianni Infantino has said.

The concept of shortening the four-year gap between the game's showpiece event has met with fierce opposition, in particular within Europe.

And the prospect of biennial tournaments receded still further when Infantino distanced Fifa from the project during his speech at the organisation's annual Congress in Doha.

He went on to say that national associations, leagues and players' groups were now in consultation to try to find "agreements and compromises". Fifa vice-president Victor Montagliani has floated the idea of a global Nations League instead.

Infantino said on Thursday: "Let me be clear about this - Fifa has not proposed a biennial World Cup.

"Let's get the process clear. The last Fifa Congress asked the Fifa administration for a vote, and 88% voted in favour, to study the feasibility of that and some other projects. The Fifa administration, under the leadership of Arsene Wenger, did that. We studied the feasibility.

"But Fifa did not propose anything. Fifa came to the conclusion that it was feasible, but would it have some repercussions and impacts. The next phase was consultation and discussion and trying to find agreements and compromises, to find what was most suitable for everyone."

Infantino returned to the subject of the international match calendar at the press conference which followed the Congress.

He said: "We're not in a hurry. The calendar is there till 2024. If we find an agreement in one week that is great, and if we find it in one year, it's great as well.

"What we want to do is to have an impact on global football and an impact on making football global, and we take the time, with the utmost of understanding for all the positions and respect for everyone.

"Whether it's a World Cup every two years, the World Cup every three years, a different type of competition - we had the Confederations Cup in the past. We have to think about what is best for the development of football."