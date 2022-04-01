Player of the month Aidan Keena determined to keep the Sligo party going 

Quirky celebrations across the cosmopolitan squad of Sligo Rovers have been a feature this season and free-scoring Aidan Keena is promising plenty more.

Six goals from the newly-crowned SSE Airtricity Soccer Writers Player of the Month have continued to keep Liam Buckley’s side on the coattails of north-west rivals Derry City at the summit going into Friday’s series of fixtures.

Mullingar native Keena – who figured for Irelands Under-21s during 2019 when Stephen Kenny was in charge – reunited with his former St Patrick’s Athletic boss Buckley at the Showgrounds.

Since leaving the Saints for Hearts in 2017, he’s spent time in Scotland and England but decided to give his native league a crack for this season at least. There are no strings attached for either the club or player possessing similar ambitions of success.

His winner on the opening night at St Patrick’s Athletic highlighted the benefits of recruiting an establishing a striker, as did his clinical strike in the draw at champions Shamrock Rovers.

The unconventional celebrations which followed were part of dressing-room rivalry that has developed between players drawn from diverse backgrounds. Buckley has enlisted two New Zealand internationals and from Canada to complement a cross-section of talent from these parts.

“We just have a laugh about the celebrations we do are funny,” explained the 22-year-old.

“There’s been a few wild ones going. This is a funny group of boys here, a mix from all over the country. You don’t even think about it. For my goal against Shamrock Rovers, their fans weren’t even given me stick and I put fingers in my ears.

“The best one was maybe at Inchicore. Anto McDonnell and I did a little dance and we got lighters and bottles thrown at us from the home fans.”

Sligo face a Shelbourne side badly in need of a result following their 3-0 drubbing last time out at home to Finn Harps. Keena won’t apologise if he gets starstruck in the company of opposition boss Damien Duff. “I think everyone looked up to him,” explained.

“He played in the Premier League and got into Uefa’s team of the year in 2002, playing for one of the best teams in Premier League history.”

Elsewhere on Friday, pacesetters Derry travel to Bohemians, Dundalk host UCD, and St Patrick’s Athletic welcome Tim Clancy’s former club Drogheda United. Harps will fancy their chances against a Shamrock Rovers side yet to find their stride.

"We tried to get a game played during the international break but we couldn't get one in the end,” said Hoops boss Stephen Bradley, who should have a fully fit Jack Byrne ready to start in Ballybofey.

"It's strange when you look at Harps’ games because they were well beaten in Dundalk in the end, but they should have been two or three up at half-time. Against Sligo, they were in the game as well and last week at Shelbourne they had a really good win, and deservedly so.

“It's mixed fortunes in terms of results but their performances have been good."