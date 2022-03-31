Premier League clubs vote to allow five substitutes from start of next season

Previously some top-flight clubs had expressed reservations over a move to five subs amid concerns it could favour those with stronger squad depth
Premier League clubs vote to allow five substitutes from start of next season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had been an advocate of having the option of extra substitutes (Peter Byrne/PA)

Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 15:34
PA Sport Staff

Premier League clubs have agreed to allow five substitutions from the start of next season following Thursday’s shareholders meeting.

A temporary amendment to the rules had been implemented to increase the number of substitutions from three when football resumed in the summer of 2020 following its mid-season suspension because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The changes were extended last summer by the International Football Association Board’s advisory panel for a further 18 months before a permanent decision was made in October to keep the option of using five substitutes in place.

However, despite clubs across Europe following IFAB’s proposal, the Premier League had decided against using the recommendations for the 2020-21 campaign and instead reverted back to three substitutions.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola were both critics of not adopting the changes for the current domestic league campaign when it was allowed in European competitions as well as for England’s domestic cup fixtures.

Previously some top-flight clubs had expressed reservations over a move to permanently increase the number of substitutes available during a league game amid concerns it could favour those with stronger squad depth.

Following further discussions on Thursday, it was decided to adopt the new regulations from the start of the 2022-2023 campaign which will be officially implemented at the annual general meeting.

The Premier League also confirmed the 2022 summer transfer window will open on June 10 and close at 11pm BST on September 1, which will bring it in line with other European leagues, while Covid-19 protocols will move to symptomatic testing of players and staff rather than twice-weekly.

More in this section

2018 FIFA World Cup - Draw Assistants Media Call - World Trade Centre Moscow Russian Football Union defends attendance at FIFA Congress
Wilfred Ndidi file photo Wilfred Ndidi injury blow for Leicester
FBL-FIFA-WC-2022-CONGRESS-BALL Friday's World Cup 2022 draw in Qatar: All You Need To Know
Premier LeaguePlace: UK
<p>File photo dated 04-02-2022 of Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes,</p>

Bruno Fernandes agrees deal to stay at Man United until 2027

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up