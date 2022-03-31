Comers take over as owners after landmark Galway United vote passed

Galway United is heading into new ownership after members voted by an overwhelming 82% to accept an offer by the local billionaire property developer Comer brothers.
The pair, Brian and Luke, will now decide whether to exercise the option of assuming 85% of the club’s shares, with the remaining 15% staying within the gift of the First Division club’s supporters.
A special general meeting was called for members of Galway United Friends Co-Operative Society, the owners of the club.
In advance, they received a letter from Luke Comer setting out the ambitions attached to their proposed ownership model and an initial financial commitment for this year of €500,000.
The prospectus quantified their “donation” in sponsorship since of 2013 to be €1.8m but insist significant investment is required at this “critical juncture in its development”.
The monies would be devoted to the following six areas: senior squad to push on to top tier of Premier Division, Academy structures, training facilities at Mountain South and other development opportunities, specific facility improvements at Eamonn Deacy Park, educational partnerships for academy players and commercial and back-office support resources.
After a lively debate, the vote was carried by an 82% majority.
Galway now field five teams with the senior men, managed by John Caulfield, currently three points adrift of leaders Cork City with a game in hand, host Cobh Ramblers on Friday night at Eamonn Deacy Park.