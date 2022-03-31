Late drama can't mask Ireland's issues against lesser lights

In the week the clocks went forward, Ireland were in danger of falling back until Troy the Boy became a man.

An inability to put away a team of Lithuania’s limitations would only have resurrected nightmares of similar struggles last year against Luxembourg and Azerbaijan, both also at home.

There’s little merit in holding superior quality of Portugal, Serbia, and Belgium to draws at home if those in the lower reaches are causing difficulty.

For example, Portugal or Serbia extracted full points from the two bottom seeds in the World Cup qualifying group, whereas Ireland dropped five, including gifting the Azeris their only point from 24.

Ireland will face into similar disparities of opponents over the next year, initially when an Armenia side throttled 9-0 by Norway on Tuesday figure in the Nations League group alongside Ukraine and Scotland.

The banana skins will be more plentiful in the European qualifiers. Depending on where they finish in the Nations League, Stephen Kenny’s side will be second or third seeds in the October draw, guaranteeing them four, or possibly six, fixtures against nations residing down the food chain.

On the evidence so far, Ireland seem to better suited to tackling the big boys. Displaying the ingenuity to stretch and dissect visitors determined to sit deep and play on the counterattack has been lacking.

Here, we review the talking points discerned from the 2-2 draw against Belgium and listless late, late win over the belligerent boys from the Baltics.

Time for Troy The Destroyer to come of age

We’ve been here before the great white hope. Less than a year ago, Parrott supplied Kenny with a lifeline by banging in a second-half brace in the come-from-behind win over Andorra, the first win of the manager’s reign at the 12th attempt.

Everything that had been hyped since striker was in evidence; the swagger, the subtlety and slickness in the final third. A few days later, the perch he occupied began to shake after a night of frustration in Budapest, while his first competitive start against Azerbaijan descended into an unmitigated disaster. It took until Tuesday, just past his 20th birthday, for the Dubliner to enthral a crowd in his home city.

Desperately seeking the diminutive No. 10

In a system which deploys two No. 10s, Ireland require just one to perfect the position. Over the two games, Callum Robinson, Jason Knight, and Chiedozie Ogbene assumed those roles, with none of the trio delivering sufficient end product to constitute the solution. It defies logic that Connor Ronan wasn’t one of the 12 substitutes named on Tuesday, given mainstays like Shane Duffy and Josh Cullen didn’t need to be there, for he fits the bill of potential linkman. Amid the search party, the spotlight again shines on Parrott. Kenny, though, was non-committal. “I think he sees himself as a centre-forward and he’s probably right,” said the manager. “That’s where he’ll be long-term in his career.”

The Doherty dimension

Matt Doherty has been involved in the most games for Kenny, becoming increasingly important at both ends of the pitch. Defensively, Antonio Conte wouldn’t be touching the Irishman, let alone re-establishing him as a first-choice, unless he had the tools, physically and mentally, to cover at the back. Equally vital within his repertoire is supporting the attack and slaloming into the box, as he did on Tuesday, only to be denied a goal by the left leg of Dziugas Bartkus. The inspiring sight of Doherty, shoulders curved inwards, bombing into enemy territory gets the crowd on their feet.

Kenny’s kidding has to stop

It was another good week for the manager, once again emphasising the folly of engaging in unnecessary spin. Why exactly he felt the need to tell the nation on the Late Late Show that both games would sell-out is a mystery. Similarly perplexing was his assertion that Ireland were proportionally affected to a greater degree by withdrawals than Belgium. Being without two emerging players at Norwich City, the worst team in the Premier League, isn’t comparable to Belgium excusing a full team of global stars. There are enough core issues to discuss without straying down rabbit holes.

Cavalry call a worrying sign for depth

Tuesday’s outing against a side ranked 137 in the world was a missed opportunity for some of the six newcomers and you can be sure the team which opens the Nations League campaign in June, likely against Armenia, will resemble the XI picked against the Belgians. That was a unit comprised primarily of chiseled pros, eight of the 11 capped before Kenny was promoted to senior boss. Caoimhín Kelleher, too, has been part of squads under Martin O’Neill and Mick McCarthy. Ryan Manning may vie for the wing-back berth but the incumbent James McClean was effective off the bench, as were Jeff Hendrick and Jason Knight. The team that ended the 97 minutes was unquestionably stronger than what started.