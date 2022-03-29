Ireland U17s bow out of European Qualifying 

Rep of Ireland WU17 1-4 Iceland WU17

There was disappointed for the Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-17s as a 4-1 loss at home to Iceland this afternoon ended their hopes of reaching the UEFA Women's Under-17 European Championships.

James Scott’s side needed to win to have any chance of qualifying having already drawn with Slovakia and lost to Finland.

Ireland also needed a favour from Slovakia to beat Finland in the other game in the group, but a 4-0 win for Finland meant they topped Group A and progress through to the finals tournament.

The game had started brightly for Ireland as they went ahead after just four minutes. A Michaela Lawrence free kick bounced out of the goalkeeper's hands and Abbie Larkin was there to pounce on the loose ball to give Ireland the lead.

The lead lasted just eight minutes, however. An Icelandic corner was half-cleared and reached Eyrún Embla Hjartardóttir outside the box who was on hand to arrow the ball into the net.

Just as Ireland were looking to regroup at half-time, Iceland went into the lead just before the break through Emelía Óskarsdóttir after some great individual skill.

Ireland went on the attack in the second half looking to regain parity but were open to the counter.

Iceland got their third goal in the 79th minute through Hrafnhildur Ása Halldórsdóttir. Their fourth was added in extra time by Halldórsdóttir again to ensure Iceland the win.

Republic of Ireland: Lawless (Keenan 58); Russell, Thompson, Mackin (Fleming 45), O’Hanlon; O’Mahony, Kelly, Lawrence (Ralph 45); McCarn (Atkinson 58), Larkin (C), O’Leary (Loughrey 58).

Iceland: Birkisdóttir (c), Margrétardóttir, Gunnarsdóttir, Hjartardóttir, Helgadóttir; Kristinsdóttir, Gudmundsdóttir, Halldórsdóttir; Óskarsdóttir, Tryggvadóttir, Tryggvadóttir.

Referee: Zulema Gonzalez Gonzalez (Spain).