If Caoimhin Kelleher has learned one thing at Liverpool then it is the value of patience. This was a day for that.

Here’s the thing: what would it take for Caoimhin Kelleher to depose Gavin Bazunu as Ireland’s No.1? At what point could the scales tip away from a man who has excelled in his ten senior caps to date, and towards Liverpool’s second-choice but highly-rated keeper?

We ask because it was obviously in Kelleher’s best interests if Michy Batshuayi or Hans Vanaken managed a couple of sniffs at Ireland’s net in the course of Saturday’s friendly with Roberto Martinez’s Belgian B-team rather than the goals they claimed in the 2-2 draw.

You know the drill. Nothing exceptional. More the odd pot shot from distance that he could tip aside to a chorus of oohs. Maybe a one-on-one that could be spoiled with a Peter Schmiechel octopus impression to a backdrop of appreciative aahs.

A little bit of money in the bank to start matching the deposits built up by Bazunu.

What he didn’t need was three of his most senior colleagues conspiring against him with the sort of lackadaisical game management that screamed ‘MID-SEASON FRIENDLY’ and allowed the aforementioned Batshuayi the space and time to work some magic for the Red Devils.

Batshuayi is 28 now and, if you include his youth career, he is playing away with his tenth different club. Chelsea have farmed him out on loan basically since 2018, first to Germany, then to Spain, across London with Crystal Palace after that, and now in Turkey.

If that all adds up to the picture of a footballer yet to live up to his potential then the 22 goals he had scored for Belgium in 38 games before this trip to Dublin made it abundantly clear that their second best were still at a level far above the usual calibre of opponent at international level.

Duffy’s poor ball set their opening goal in motion, Belgium moving it back towards the Havelock end in the blink of an eye and to Batshuayi who was shadowed by Seamus Coleman. We say shadowed but it was that barely discernible one you see on the equator in a midday sun.

The Ireland skipper allowed the Besiktas striker turn infield and, with Matt Doherty ambling back without any obvious sense of alarm, the man in possession unleashed a wicked, curling right-footed shot that detoured Kelleher’s outstretched left arm and into the bottom corner.

Jeesh. Four clean sheets and now this.

Maybe Bazunu would have put a fingertip to it. Or Mark Travers. Or Gordon Banks. Highly unlikely. It was a stunning hit. The issue here would have been the same no matter which of Ireland’s three outstanding young stoppers were attempting to stand in the way.

One of the criticisms of Stephen Kenny’s side this past 18 months or so has been an openness that derives directly from the team’s newfound determination to open up and play some football rather than man a pair of Maginot Lines and launch the odd counter or late siege.

Belgium exploited this just 12 minutes in at Lansdowne Road and it should serve as a timely reminder ahead of more critical assignments as to how Ireland need to balance risk and reward and, at the same time, execute every single action with due diligence.

It took time for them to adapt but adapt they eventually did. The Republic squeezed the gaps between their lines, pressed smarter and started to put the visitors under some pressure. All of which left Kelleher with little or nothing to do for wedges of time.

There were 47 minutes on the clock when he emerged out from beneath the sticks to claim a free-kick at his back post and it felt like the first time he had managed to get his hands on the ball since picking it up out of the net at the far end.

People look at goalkeepers and marvel at the agility to pull off acrobat saves, the bravery to dive at an onrushing forward’s feet, or the increasingly adept footwork and range of passing they bring to the table in the possession-first modern game.

Some things don’t change. It’s still 95% ambling about like a man waiting for a bus to arrive. Kelleher does this particularly well, his pace pleasingly pedestrian as he ambles about, the odd toe dragging along the ground like a kid killing time in a schoolyard.

Fact is that not every game unfolds like the Carabao Cup final.

Kelleher had a day of days last month when Liverpool saw off Chelsea at Wembley. Superb saves from Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku, and what proved to be the winning penalty in the shootout, were just the bits that would have made the official trailer.

The sense of football’s gods addressing the balance in this friendly international began to set shortly before the hour when Hans Vanaken’s header was diverted from a flight path directly at the Irish keeper and off the luckless Coleman and into the corner of the net.

When it was all over Kelleher applauded the fans behind his goal and made for the centre circles and a long word with Simon Mignolet whose transfer from Liverpool to Club Brugge in 2019 allowed the man from Cork to move up the ladder with the Premier League club.

If Kelleher has learned one thing at Liverpool then it is the value of patience. This was a day for that.