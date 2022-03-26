Ireland draw plenty of positives from share of spoils with Belgium

International friendly

Ireland 2

Belgium 2

Ireland’s Cork connection - Chiedozie Ogbene and Alan Browne – each cancelled out Belgium leads to earn Ireland a draw in the first friendly of the year at Aviva Stadium.

Substitute Browne popped up five minutes from the finish to power his header home for the second equaliser and earn another result to keep Ireland’s revival under Stephen Kenny gathering pace.

Kenny’s starting team followed along expected lines, choosing what was the arguably the strongest selection available. Jason Knight’s excellent impact off the bench against Luxembourg was rewarded with a start, while James McClean brushed off competition from Ryan Manning.

Belgium, by contrast, were a shadow of their first-choice selection, Roberto Martinez imploring his world-class stars to utilise this friendly international window to clear their heads with a view to the real business of Nations League in the summer and more importantly, their tilt at winning the World Cup in November.

Kevin De Bruyne spent the weekend visiting the Eiffel Tower with his family, Thibaut Courtois hit the beach while Romelu Lukaku took in an NBA game in New York.

Back in Dublin, the B specials took just 12 minutes to hit the front from a slick counter-attack.

Jason Denayer, part of a three-man pony-tailed defensive axis chosen by Martinez, cut out Shane Duffy’s long ball with his chest. That allowed captain for the night Youri Tielemans to turn and release Hans Vanaken who swiftly sprayed the ball into Michy Batshuayi’s path.

There seemed to be little danger when the Chelsea forward controlled the pass but he displayed nifty footwork on the left side of the box and unleashed a curler beyond the outstretched hand of Caoimhín Kelleher. It was his 23rd goals in 40 internationals.

The €40m striker – currently on loan at Besiktas in Turkey – was unsuccessful in trying to catch out the Cork man again by skewing a shot wide of the near post and only Josh Cullen’s deflection preventing him from getting another effort on target.

It was a period in which the Belgians engaged in keep-ball, leaving the hosts chasing shadows,

Ireland finally gained some respite on 34 minutes – and their first attempt on target – when McClean won a corner off Alexis Saelemaekers.

Simon Mignolet’s flap from the resultant Cullen delivery gave another Ireland another chance from a throw-in and when Matt Doherty kept the ball alive neat the end-line, McClean freed Callum Robinson on the left side of the box.

From his cross that was stood up, the presence of Shane Duffy caused chaos in the Belgian defence and awaiting the knockdown was Ogbene who brilliantly executed an overhead kick past the ex-Liverpool ‘keeper for his third goal in six games.

Up till then, the loudest reaction from the home crowd – which didn’t quite hit a full house at 48,808 – came when Thierry Henry appeared on the big screen. It was the first time Belgium’s coach has been in Dublin since his infamous handball against Ireland in the 2010 World Cup playoff.

Ireland took that momentum into the second half, with Denayer forced to clear McClean’s shot off the line within two minutes.

Seamus Coleman’s intervention set up the chance and another stalwart, Jeff Hendrick, offered Knight an opening with a sublime crossfield pass but his low drive deflected wide off substitute Thomas Foket.

Still, Batshuayi always remained dangerous and forced Duffy to divert his goalbound shot out for a corner on 57 minutes.

Anthony Barry’s transfer to the Belgium backroom team gifted the Red Devils set-piece expertise, yet there was nothing sophisticated about the goal that came from the resultant corner. Thorgan Hazard’s cross was inch perfect for Vanaken, who rose to nod his header home via Coleman’s shoulder. In his pre-match briefing, Kenny has highlighted Vanaken’s aerial power but the threat was hardly heeded as the Ireland defence were badly exposed.

Mignolet made a meal of Robinson’s shot on 62 after Ireland’s chief marksman had produced a delightful swivel and got a 20-yard shot away while Hendrick drilled horribly wide from 25 yards six minutes later.

That was it until the late stampede. Again, skipper Coleman was to the fore, linking play with Matt Doherty for Ogbene to whip in a cross for Browne to thump in a bullet header from eight yards.

IRELAND (3-4-2-1): C Kelleher; S Coleman, S Duffy, J Egan; M Doherty, J Cullen, J Hendrick (A Browne 76), J McClean (R Manning 80); C Ogbene, J Knight (W Keane 76); C Robinson (T Parrott 90+1).

BELGIUM (3-4-2-1): S Mignolet; D Boyata, J Denayer, A Theate (O Mangala 75); A Saelemaekers (T Foket 46); Y Tielemans, L Dendoncker; T Hazard; C De Ketelaere (A Januzaj 75), H Vanaken; M Batshuayi, inj (C Benteke 84).

Referee: Nicolas Walsh (Scotland)

Attendance: 48,808.