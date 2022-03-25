Stephen Kenny is someone I 'connect with on football ideas', says Roberto Martinez

The Belgium manager first encountered Kenny when he was in charge of Everton and the Irishman was beginning his international stint with the Under-21s in 2019
Belgium manager Roberto Martinez: Stephen Kenny is "someone I could really connect with on football ideas”. Picture:  Inpho/Evan Treacy

Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 21:10
John Fallon

Roberto Martinez has lauded Stephen Kenny for the direction he is taking Ireland, branding his work as “one of the great stories in international football”.

The Belgium manager revealed he first encountered Kenny when he was in charge of Everton and the Irishman was beginning his international stint with the Under-21s in 2019. The pair share the same agent, Dubliner Eamon McLoughlin.

“I had a couple of players with his Under-21s and it was always a joy to speak with Stephen,” the Spaniard said ahead of Saturday’s friendly between Ireland and Belgium.

“We read the game in a similar manner. We had a couple of contacts and conversations. He’s someone I could really connect with on football ideas.” 

Martinez said of Kenny’s 23-month reign as Ireland boss: “I think it's one of the great stories in international football because when you're managing at international level, you've got two choices.

"You try to bring your best performance and compete or create an idea of play and almost work like you would do at club level. The second choice takes time but Ireland have clear concepts and clear ways of trying to get the players to enjoy it.

"It's very brave, attack-minded, and clear system which I think is getting rewards. Looking at Ireland’s record in the last 10 games, it speaks volumes of the style of play. He's bringing the strengths of the players to the next level which has been very interesting to follow from abroad.” 

Meanwhile, there will a terrestrial blackout on live coverage of today’s glamour friendly despite the game expected to be a sell-out. Sky Sports are broadcasting the match live, with Virgin Media showing highlights later tonight. RTÉ will be providing live radio commentary.

