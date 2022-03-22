Galway Utd to consider offer from Comer brothers

Members of the Galway United supporters trust will vote on Wednesday, March 30 whether to accept an offer by the local billionaire Comer brothers to purchase an 85% stake in the club.

Property developers Brian and Luke, from Glenamaddy, have been the main sponsors of the League of Ireland club since 2013, pumping in around €2.5m.

Galway operate a fan-led ownership co-op model but in 2018 accepted a proposed takeover by Saudi Arabian outfit on the promise of an immediate €500,000 investment. Club officials even visited Riyadh to progress the deal but it floundered during the due diligence stage.

Now an invitation from closer to home, and by self-made businessmen, could tempt them.

Fans of Galway – who attracted 2,372 to Eamonn Deacy Park for the first home game of the season against Waterford – will be anxious to glean specific commitments from the package on the table in return for the vast majority share being requested.

The Tribesmen have been in the First Division since relegation in 2017 and despite reaching the play-offs twice. Extra financial firepower would be essential if they’ve designs on challenging thriving regional rivals like Sligo Rovers and Derry City in the top-flight.

A budgetary increase at the latter, sanctioned by local billionaire Philip O’Doherty, has been key to their elevation to the summit of the table this term.

The Comers have already spoken about developing Galway into a footballing hotbed.

In 2018, the 40-acre site Mountain South side in Athenry was earmarked by its owners for one of the biggest football projects in the State.

The Comers purchased the site for less than €1m from the GAA the previous year with the intention of building a state-of-the-art complex, including six pitches and 30 apartments for staff and players. Although it was understood the government and UEFA would look favourably on financially assisting the venture, the onset of Covid-19 stalled the project.

“The plan is to put some of our best underage talent on a proper footing and this is the only way to do it,” Luke told The Connacht Tribune in late 2018.

“It requires proper investment but I believe that we will see the rewards in five or six years and definitely before 10 years.

“We need a proper structure to be successful. Otherwise, Galway will just continue as they are. We are not happy to see that situation. We have a reputation of never messing about if we make a commitment.”