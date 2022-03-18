Rejuvenated Leeds on the Marsch after stunning comeback sees off Wolves 

Wolves 2 Leeds United 3

An incredible comeback from Leeds United only told part of the story in the game that had everything.

Five goals, three efforts against the post, four players forced off injured, a concussion substitution, a sending off, and a momentous comeback from Leeds United, a pitch protester and some argy-bargy between the benches — blink and you’d miss something.

It was difficult to draw any conclusions but one might be that Leeds have lost none of their renowned fighting spirit under hugely animated new coach Jesse Marsch.

They have also failed to plug the gaps from their defensive fragility, something hungry Wolves were quick to exploit.

Roared on by a cracking atmosphere, the game got off to a flying start.

Daniel James looked like a man possessed and found far too much space for Wolves’ liking.

First he produced a rising drive that flew inches over the bar. Then he crossed for Rodrigo to stab fractionally wide.

James then found Patrick Bamford, who tried to smuggle the ball inside the near post and was just off target.

Sandwiched in between was a shot from Wolves forward Daniel Podence which flew straight at goalkeeper Ilan Meslier.

The momentum of both teams was interrupted by injuries which forced off key players inside the first 26 minutes.

Bamford, who only returned from a long-term injury last week, went off with what appeared to be a problem with the same foot after 23 minutes.

Then Ruben Neves, who has been so influential for Wolves this season, departed with what looked like a hamstring injury.

Within seconds of Neves’s exit, Wolves took the lead.

Joao Moutinho sent Neves’s replacement Francisco Trincao galloping clear down the right and his cross was swept home by wing back Jonny Castro Otto, who had cleverly pulled deeper off his marker to give himself more space.

Leeds continually played themselves into trouble by dithering at the back and Wolves were able to win the ball back to put them under pressure.

Trincao was increasingly inspired and the on-loan Barcelona forward went desperately close to making it 2-0 with a curling shot from 25 yards that hit the inside of the post and bounced to safety.

And incredibly, in the 11th minute of time added on at the end of the first half, Trincao doubled Wolves’ lead.

Moutinho took a clever little free kick, sending Podence down the line. His pull back was met by the Spaniard, who rolled the ball through the legs of Sam Greenwood and into the bottom corner.

The drama continued into the second half. Raul Jimenez, who had been booked in the first half, collided with goalkeeper Illan Meslier and neither player was to play a further part.

After lengthy treatment, Jimenez received a second yellow card and Meslier couldn’t continue.

Without Jimenez, Wolves had lost their focal point and two goals in four minutes turned the game on its head.

Jack Harrison bundled home after Luke Ayling then hit the follow-up and Conor Coady cleared off the line.

Leeds were level in the 66th minute. Rodrigo rifled home off Coady after James hit the post then Romain Saiss sliced his clearance.

Ayling smashed home in the first minute of time added on after Wolves failed to clear a free kick.

Wolves could have been level but Kristofer Klaesson tipped over Trincao’s drive.

WOLVES (3-5-2): Sá 6; Boly 7, Coady © 7, Saïss 6; Jonny Castro Otto 8 (Chiquinho 90+3 minutes, 6), Dendoncker 6 (Silva 90+3 minutes 6), Neves 6 (Trincão 26 minutes, 8), Moutinho 7, Aït-Nouri 7; Jiménez 7, Podence 7 (Hwang Hee-Chan 78 minutes, 6).

Substitutes: Marçal, Ruddy, Kilman, Gomes, Cundle.

LEEDS (4-2-3-1): Meslier 7; Ayling 8, Llorente 6 (Koch 39 minutes, 6), Struijk 6, Dallas 6; Klich 6 (Cresswell, 45+9 minutes, 6), Forshaw 6; James 8, Rodrigo 8, Harrison7; Bamford 6 (Greenwood 23 minutes, 6).

Substitutes: Cooper, Klaesson, Phillips, Gelhardt, Summerville, Kenneh.

Referee: Kevin Friend 6/10