Shamrock Rovers fight back to snatch point against Sligo 

Shamrock Rovers 2 Sligo Rovers 2

Sligo are the only team to beat champions Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght since June 2019 and they came within eight minutes of repeating the trick.

Leading 2-0 after a half hour through goals by Will Fitzgerald and Aidan Keena, they succumbed to a Hoops comeback, conceding Graham Burke’s penalty just past the hour and an own-goal by Adam McDonnell.

Jack Byrne had been the surprise omission in the Rovers side, likely owing to a back strain he sustained at Dundalk on Monday, but staring into a third defeat of their opening seven matches, the star turn was called for to provide a rescue remedy.

Although the Ireland international’s panache in midfield was sorely lacking early on, Rovers still might have gone ahead through more direct means.

Twice from corners, Barry Cotter rose highest to connect and Sligo had to scramble his header from the second off the line.

Cotter then turned supplier to engineer a better chance for the Hoops on 12 minutes, telegraphing a pinpoint cross onto the head of Rory Gaffney who sent his downward header from 10 yards marginally past the near post.

Six minutes later and the home side were trailing. Liam Buckley was left furious by a botched rehearsed corner but there was deadly efficiency attached to their next dead-ball move moment later.

From Lewis Banks’ throw-in on the right, Jordan Hamilton was clever enough to swivel past Lee Grace and pick out Fitzgerald dashing in from the left side. The timing so necessary for the move to be executed was on cue for the winger to glance a header just inside the post beyond Alan Mannus.

It prompted silence in the home crowd and shock in the home defence, soon to be compounded by a second concession.

Before that, Sean Hoare nodded wide and Watts scuffed his shot straight at Ed McGinty when Sligo failed to clear.

Keena was far more punishing of a Rovers error at the other end. Cotter was guilty of the blunder, gifting the ball to the Sligo striker who took one touch before drilling his low shot in off the post.

That was Keena’s fourth goal of the week – following his hat-trick against Finn Harps on Monday – and the Hoops were struggling to contain him.

McGinty turned Burke’s snapshot around the post as the break approached but more was required for Rovers to penetrate and Byrne, as expected, was sent for.

He joined the fray along with Neil Farrugia, in place of the cursed Cotter, but there would be no immediate upswing. Sligo’s midfield pairing of Niall Morahan and Adam McDonnell formed too solid of a backbone to dominated by Byrne.

Other avenues were essential and a marauding 62nd-minute surge by wing-back Andy Lyons, inviting a trip from Adam McDonnell inches inside the box, earned a penalty for their reprieve. Up stepped Burke to send McGinty the wrong way.

As the hosts piled on the pressure, the Sligo ‘keeper turned over a Pico Lopes header from point-blank range but he was helpless when McDonnell stuck out a leg from the resultant Byrne corner to donate an equaliser.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: A Mannus; S Hoare, R Lopes, L Grace; A Lyons, G O’Neill (J Byrne 46), D Watts (R Towell 76), B Cotter (N Farrugia 46); D Mandroiu (A Greene 63), G Burke; R Gaffney (A Emakhu 63).

SLIGO ROVERS: E McGinty; L Banks, G Buckley, N Pijnaker, P Kirk; N Morahan (S Blaney 89), A McDonnell; K O’Sullivan (M Mata 68), J Hamilton (D Cawley 79), W Fitzgerald (M Byrne 89); A Keena (C Horgan 69).

Ref: Derek Tomney (Dublin) Attendance: 4513.