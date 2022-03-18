Stephen Kenny: Obafemi opted out of senior squad over hamstring worries

Michael Obafemi has opted out of the Ireland set-up due to concerns over aggravating his historical hamstring problems.

The Swansea City forward has struck six of his seven Championship goals in the last six weeks, putting himself in the frame to be called up for the home friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania on March 26 and 29 respectively.

However, according to manager Stephen Kenny, the 21-year-old insisted it was better for his long-term fitness to rest during the international break and so hasn’t been included in the 25-man squad.

Anxiety over his injury record is a factor following two discussions between Kenny and the player.

“It's been a heavy load for Michael,” said Kenny.

“I think there's a degree of anxiety around Michael himself about being injured. He's never had what he's had before, a run of games, and he feels his load is so heavy, he's concerned about re-injuring coming into the international team and trying to train every day and play and play again.

“He feels he needs to spend time with the physios to make sure he can continue in the vein of form.

“I spoke to Michael after Swansea’s game against Bristol City when he scored.

“I had a good chat with him then and another this week as well. He would have been considered for selection had he been available.

“The truth of it is that Michael has not played three games consecutively in his career. He's been dogged with hamstring issues, being such an explosive player, and also the competition at Southampton was very heavy.

“He's found a manager – Russell Martin – who believes in him, persisting with him throughout the season.

“Michael has managed to stay fit and looks a real threat in recent weeks.”

There appeared to be an element of confusion around comments made on Tuesday by Under-21 manager Jim Crawford regarding Obafemi’s conditions for an international call-up, ruling out involvement with the underage squad for their vital Euro qualifier in Sweden on March 29.

“To be honest, Michael was never in the picture to be in this Under-21s squad, so I'm not sure how that discussion occurred,” said a bemused Kenny.

A heel injury was attributed to Aaron Connolly’s continued exclusion while Jamie McGrath’s move from St Mirren to Wigan Athletic has so far had an adverse impact on his Ireland place.

“We'd had chats with Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder and Aaron this week,” said Kenny.

“He missed the Spurs game with a heel injury and he's not been training, but playing with a degree of pain.

“He played the other night and they're obviously trying to get into the Premier League - they're in the play-off positions.

“He’s been getting through matches and scored the other night. We’re not in a position to let him come in for a week and not train and maybe play. He himself feels he needs to sort his heel out and the medical people want him to sort his heel issue out.”

McGrath – one of the good news stories of 2021 – is fit but didn’t make the cut.

“I just haven’t selected Jamie.

“It’s a tough call as he’s been really excellent for us. But his move hasn’t gone to plan for him, he’s not been featuring for Wigan and even been omitted from the squad on occasions.

“It’s not really his problem. He was in great form and doing well, but came into a team that was consistently winning and they just haven’t made the changes and he’s paid the price for that.

“My concern is not that he hasn’t been playing recently, but going forward, he may not play between now and June. So if I included him here, he may not play for six months, and I haven’t looked at how the other players in our squad do. So that’s the thought process on that.”

Two uncapped players in the squad are Mark Sykes and Connor Ronan. It’s a first-call for Sykes since the Oxford United playmaker switched allegiance from his native Northern Ireland.

“Mark Sykes has had a terrific season with Oxford. The last couple of years, he's done very well.

“He was traditionally a central midfielder growing up in his early years. He's been used in a wider position in a 4-3-3, playing on the right and the left for Oxford this year and we feel in our system, 3-4-2-1 with the number 10s, he can play in one of those two 10 positions quite easily.

“He's adaptable, he can play wide or central, he's adapted between the two. In recent weeks, he's actually played wing-back a good bit for Oxford because that was the need of the team, but we see him playing further up the pitch.

“He's improved, quite a few goals and assists for Oxford this season, and they most likely will be in the play-offs to get into the Championship, so could very well be playing in the Championship next year and I wouldn't be surprised to see that.” Kenny is well aware of Ronan’s talents from their time working together with the Under-21s.

“It’s the road less travelled for Connor,” he said of the playmaker currently making waves with St Mirren on loan from Wolves.

“He's did a year in, went to Grasshoppers of Zurich but broke is metatarsal which hindered his progress.

“He's now in Scotland and has scored some spectacular goals. This gives us an opportunity to look at Mark and Connor at close quarters in the senior international squad ahead of the Nations League and increases the options in those positions.”

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth) Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (QPR, on loan from Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County), Mark Sykes (Oxford United).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Connor Ronan (St. Mirren, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers).

BELGIUM SQUAD Goalkeepers (4):

Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg/Germany), Thomas Kaminski (Blackburn/Eng) Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Matz Sels (Strasbourg/Fra) Defenders (8):

Dedryck Boyata (Hertha/Ger), Jason Denayer (Lyon/Fra), Wout Faes (Reims/Fra), Sebastiaan Bornauw (Wolfsburg/Ger), Siebe Van Der Heyden (Union), Arthur Theate (Bologna/Ita), Thomas Foket (Reims/Fra), Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan/Ita) Midfielders (6):

Thorgan Hazard (Dortmund/Germany), Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton/Eng), Youri Tielemans (Leicester/Eng), Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal/Eng), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Orel Mangala (Stuttgart/Germany) Attackers (9):

Michy Batshuayi (Besiktas/Tur), Charles De Ketelaere (Club Brugge), Leandro Trossard (Brighton/Eng), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad/Spa), Yari Verschaeren (Anderlecht), Jérémy Doku (Rennes/Fra), Christian Benteke ( Crystal Palace/Eng), Dante Vanzeir (Union), Divock Origi (Liverpool/Eng).