Sykes and Ronan win first Republic of Ireland call-ups but no Obafemi

Michael Obafemi has been overlooked for a call-up by Stephen Kenny for Ireland’s upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania.

The Swansea City striker has been on a hot streak in the Championship, bagging five goals in the last six weeks, but once he made himself unavailable to Under-21 manager Jim Crawford earlier this week, a senior call-up looked unlikely for the once-capped forward.

Aaron Connolly is also omitted again, despite improved form with Middlesbrough.

Oxford United midfielder Mark Sykes has received his first call-up to the Ireland squad since switching allegiance from Northern Ireland. Connor Ronan, who is currently on loan with St. Mirren from Wolverhampton Wanderers is another uncapped newcomer.

West Bromwich Albion defender Dara O'Shea returns to the squad having recovered from a fractured ankle sustained in the 2-1 defeat to Portugal in September and Birmingham City striker Scott Hogan comes back into the squad, having last played for Ireland in 2019 in a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland.

Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan also returns to the squad after his impressive form for the Championship side as Ireland prepare to face Belgium in the FAI Centenary match on Saturday, March 26 and Lithuania on Tuesday, March 29 at the Aviva Stadium.

As expected, Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has chosen an experimental squad.

Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Axel Witsel, Dries Mertens, Yannick Carrasco and Thomas Meunier have been excused from this international window, with the manager requesting they use the downtime to “clear their heads” for bigger demands later in the year.

Martinez has instead chosen a 27-player squad of players with less than 50 caps.

Among those in the panel for the double-header that includes a second friendly at home to Burkina Faso on March 29 are Youri Tielemans, Simon Mignolet, Thorgan Hazard, Divock Origi, Koen Casteels, Dedryck Boyata, Jason Denayer, Leander Dendoncker, Micky Batshuayi and Christian Benteke.

Arsenal’s Albert Sambi Lokonga will one of of those looking to make an impression in Dublin with a view to the Nations League qualifiers in June and September, as well as the World Cup starting in November. The draw for the Qatar showpiece is scheduled for next month.

More to follow

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SQUAD - Belgium & Lithuania

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (QPR, on loan from Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County), Mark Sykes (Oxford United).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Connor Ronan (St. Mirren, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers).

BELGIUM SQUAD

Goalkeepers (4):

Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg/Germany), Thomas Kaminski (Blackburn/Eng) Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Matz Sels (Strasbourg/Fra)

Defenders (8):

Dedryck Boyata (Hertha/Ger), Jason Denayer (Lyon/Fra), Wout Faes (Reims/Fra), Sebastiaan Bornauw (Wolfsburg/Ger), Siebe Van Der Heyden (Union), Arthur Theate (Bologna/Ita), Thomas Foket (Reims/Fra), Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan/Ita) Midfielders (6):

Thorgan Hazard (Dortmund/Germany), Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton/Eng), Youri Tielemans (Leicester/Eng), Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal/Eng), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Orel Mangala (Stuttgart/Germany) Attackers (9):

Michy Batshuayi (Besiktas/Tur), Charles De Ketelaere (Club Brugge), Leandro Trossard (Brighton/Eng), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad/Spa), Yari Verschaeren (Anderlecht), Jérémy Doku (Rennes/Fra), Christian Benteke ( Crystal Palace/Eng), Dante Vanzeir (Union), Divock Origi (Liverpool/Eng)