After biding his time, Hoops striker Burke is ready to shine again 

His pre-season disrupted by Covid and injury, Ireland international Graham Burke has vowed to soon hit his stride for champions Shamrock Rovers.

The attacker hit 11 goals when the Hoops retained their title last year and they’ve shared in his struggles this term, drifting to fourth after six games.

Friday’s visit of second-placed Sligo Rovers to Tallaght offers an opportunity to outmuscle one of their rivals for the crown and Burke will be spearheading their quest.

It took until five matches into the campaign for a start to be granted but he’s fit and ready to make it three in the space of a week against Liam Buckley’s Rovers.

“I got Covid on the first day of pre-season and I did something to my hamstring,” explained the former Preston North End playmaker.

“I don’t know if it was the effects of Covid on my body but I had a quad problem coming back.

“I went three months without doing anything really. When I eventually got into training, the lads were all flying around whereas I was finding it difficult to breathe. I knew I’d have to be patient.”

Burke’s Rovers manager has been managing the game-time to optimise his impact. “We’ve a few players still a few weeks from their peak and Graham is one,” said Stephen Bradley.

“He’ll get better with more games but it’ll be the end of April before we see him fully in his stride.”

Both sides should be at full-strength. The returning Ed McGinty could replace Richard Brush in goal for Sligo, while Greg Bolger has also recovered from a knock to be in the frame to face his former club.

“Shamrock Rovers had a great season last year and they’ve added some real talent again this season but we’ve been playing well ourselves and travel knowing we can get a result,” declared Buckley.

Elsewhere in the final games before the first-ever international break, it’s first against third at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

A fractured tibia for Michael Duffy sustained in Monday’s win over Drogheda United has been the one set-back for leaders Derry City but they’ll be tested by a St Patrick’s Athletic also validating their tag as contenders to dethrone Rovers. Just two points separate the top four.

"We’ve been in good form and it’s about trying to get a bit of momentum,” said Saints boss Tim Clancy, chasing a fourth win on the trot.

“Derry’s excellent squad have had a brilliant start and I have no doubt that, at the end of the season, they will be there or thereabouts in the table.”

Draw specialists Dundalk will need to start winning to compete for the top four and they’ll be confident of doing so against Louth rivals Drogheda United at Head in the Game Park. Shelbourne square up against Finn Harps at Tolka Park, while the early public holiday fixture is at the Belfield Bowl between UCD and Bohemians.

Friday’s fixtures: UCD v Bohemians (5pm), Derry City v St Patrick’s Athletic, Drogheda United v Dundalk, Shelbourne v Finn Harps (all 7.45pm), Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers (8pm).