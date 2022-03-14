Grant Horton strikes late as Bohs rescue point in Dublin derby

Bohemians 1

Shelbourne 1

Bohemians and Shelbourne shared the spoils in a feisty Dublin derby in front of another sold-out Dalymount Park on Monday night.

Substitute Sean Boyd thought he had done enough to grab all three points, but Grant Horton’s late, late strike ensured it was honours even, despite his side being down to 10-men.

It was another quick turnaround for both sides, having played on Friday night.

With little to separate the sides in general play, the only real goal threat against a very well organised and disciplined Shels side came from with Ali Coote and Jordan Flores who stung the palms of Lewis Webb from well-worked set-pieces.

The home side ended the first half strong and looked to build on the momentum into the second, Rory Feely and Kris Twardek began to get some space down the right side but frustratingly saw each opportunity break down.

The game's biggest flashpoint came around a huge penalty call for the visitors as the energetic Shane Farell looked to have been clipped just inside the area by Feely, but the free was given right on the edge. Farrell forced James Talbot into a good save from the resulting free-kick, which resulted in a goalmouth scramble.

With a quarter of an hour remaining, super-sub Sean Boyd put Shels ahead with his first touch, having been found in the area by man-of-the-match Farrell’s cut back.

Rory Feely was given his second yellow for protests following the goal, claiming he was obstructed in the build-up.

With time running out, Stephen Mallon’s whipped corner eventually found its way to the feet of Horton, who made no mistake from just a few yards out, hammering into the roof of the net.

Bohemians: James Talbot, Rory Feely, Grant Horton, Ciaran Kelly, Tyreke Wilson, Dawson Devoy (Ryan Cassidy, 86’), Jordan Doherty (Liam Burt, 67’), Jordan Flores, Ali Coote, Kris Twardek (Stephen Mallon, 67’), Promise Omochere.

Subs not used: Tadgh Ryan, Sam Packham, Max Murphy, Conor Levingston, JJ McKiernan, Jamie Mullins.

Shelbourne: Lewis Webb, Luke Byrne, Conor Kane, Kameron Ledwidge, Aaron O’Driscoll, Adam Thomas, John Ross Wilson, Aodh Dervin, Shane Farrell (Jordan McEneff, 82’), Brian McManus, Dan Carr (Sean Boyd, 74’).

Subs not used: Brendan Clarke, Stan Anaebonam, Jad Hakiki, Dan Hawkins, Stephen Negru, Kyle O’Connor, David Toure.

Referee: Rob Harvey