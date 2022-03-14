Doyles deliver as slick St Pat's shoot to top with win over UCD

St Patrick’s Athletic 2

UCD 0

Doyles Eoin and Mark delivered the goals to put St Patrick’s Athletic top of the Premier Division table with a third successive win as they had too much for UCD at Richmond Park.

Though St Pat’s carved a couple of early openings, neither troubled Lorcan Healy in the College goal before they coughed up the first real chance of the night to the visitors on six minutes.

The lively Sean Brennan surged forward to set up Dylan Duffy arriving off the left flank. The 19-year-old got under his shot, blazing it high and wide.

Though Saints were dominating the ball with Brennan back defending to block a Chris Forrester shot just inside the box, UCD stretched them again just before the 20-minute mark.

Collie Whelan just couldn’t get the ball from under his feet from Liam Kerrigan’s cross as St Pat’s scrambled it clear.

Much of the pressing remained at the Inchicore end. College skipper Jack Keaney got his body in the way of Adam O’Reilly’s drive before Billy King fired into the side netting as St Pat’s were having to work hard to create clear cut chances.

And again, they looked exposed at the back as UCD created another promising opening out of little on 32 minutes.

Left-back John Ryan’s superb diagonal ball from deep seemed to catch the poorly marked Whelan unawares as the ball bounced up and off his chest into the arms of Joseph Anang.

To compound that missed opportunity for Andy Myler's side, two minutes later St Pat’s were ahead.

Having collected Forrester’s weighted pass on the right, Darragh Burns got a ricochet back off his initial cross to whip another ball across goal for Eoin Doyle to dive in and force the ball to the net off his chest.

But for some frantic defending, Doyle would have had a second right on the blow of the break.

Having stolen half a yard at the near post to get a flick header to King’s corner, any Doyle celebrations were denied by Sam Todd being superbly positioned to head off the line.

While Eoin Doyle again remained the big threat into the second half, wasting a couple of chances, it was his namesake mark who doubled St Pat’s lead on 58 minutes.

King was again involved as his cross was headed away by Ryan.

But it dropped only as far as Doyle who chested it down onto his right foot to drill a drive to the bottom corner from just outside the box for a composed finish.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Anang; Scott, Redmond, Grivosti, Bermingham (Breslin, 36); Forrester, O’Reilly; Burns (McClelland, 84), King (Owolabi, 65), M. Doyle; E. Doyle (Coughlan, 84).

UCD: Healy; Osam, Yoro, Todd, Ryan (Dunne 74); Keaney (Caffrey, 62); Kerrigan (Gill, 84), Brennan (Higgins, 74), Verdon, Duffy (Norris, 84); Whelan.

Referee: Ray Matthews (Midlands).