Cork City games among biggest crowds of opening league rounds

The FAI  today released an analysis of attendance figures from the opening five series of matches
Cork City games among biggest crowds of opening league rounds

Ally Gilchrist, Cork City FC, scores against Cobh Ramblers at Turner's Cross in the fifth best attended game of the season so far.

Mon, 14 Mar, 2022 - 14:45
John Fallon

Cork City’s first pair of home First Division games attracted two of the five biggest crowds across both tiers so far this season.

The FAI on Monday released an analysis of attendance figures from the opening five series of matches, ahead of another round this evening that includes the Munster derby between Cork and Waterford.

Of the 10 largest turnouts, eight came in the Premier but two – both at Turner’s Cross – were in the First Division.

Last Friday’s Cork Derby between Cork City and Cobh Ramblers drew 4,238 fans, just 700 shy of Cork’s first game on home soil against John Caulfield’s Galway United a fortnight earlier.

Waterford and Galway United also attracted healthy numbers for teams in the second tier, while Treaty United should have a bumper crowd in for Friday’s visit of Cork City, with kick-off time brought forward to 3pm on the new public holiday.

The Limerick venue has yet to stage a league fixture this season as the pitch failed inspections for both of Treaty’s games.

The top attendance in the Premier Division this season goes to Friday night's Dublin Derby between Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians which came in at 7,478 whilst the champions’ first match against UCD – initially due to played with no fans – occupies second spot with 5,173.

St. Patrick's Athletic have two home matches in the top 10, as do Bohemians.

Shelbourne's home match against St Pat’s on the opening day – Damien Duff’s first at the helm – lured the biggest crowd to Tolka Park for over a decade.

Top 10 League of Ireland attendances this season (up to Fri, March 11) 

Bohemians v Dundalk - 3512 

Bohemians v St. Patrick's Athletic - 3516 

St. Patrick's Athletic v Sligo Rovers - 3930 

Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United - 4107 

Shelbourne v St. Patrick's Athletic - 4238 

Cork City v Cobh Ramblers - 4240 

St. Patrick's Athletic v Shamrock Rovers - 4871 

Cork City v Galway United - 4984 

Shamrock Rovers v UCD - 5173 

Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians – 7478  

More in this section

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League - Round of Sixteen - First Leg - Wanda Metropolitano Focus on Manchester United and Chelsea’s Champions League last-16 opponents
Arsenal v Leicester City - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Liverpool visit perfect chance to show Arsenal have bucked old stereotypes
Arsenal v Leicester City - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Top four in their hands after clear signal of Arsenal intent
#League of Ireland
<p>Chelsea fans continued to show their support for sanctioned owner Roman Abramovich during Sunday’s Premier League match at home to Newcastle (Adam Davy/PA)</p>

Chelsea fans told to stop chanting Roman Abramovich’s name by Downing Street

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up