Cork City games among biggest crowds of opening league rounds

Cork City’s first pair of home First Division games attracted two of the five biggest crowds across both tiers so far this season.

The FAI on Monday released an analysis of attendance figures from the opening five series of matches, ahead of another round this evening that includes the Munster derby between Cork and Waterford.

Of the 10 largest turnouts, eight came in the Premier but two – both at Turner’s Cross – were in the First Division.

Last Friday’s Cork Derby between Cork City and Cobh Ramblers drew 4,238 fans, just 700 shy of Cork’s first game on home soil against John Caulfield’s Galway United a fortnight earlier.

Waterford and Galway United also attracted healthy numbers for teams in the second tier, while Treaty United should have a bumper crowd in for Friday’s visit of Cork City, with kick-off time brought forward to 3pm on the new public holiday.

The Limerick venue has yet to stage a league fixture this season as the pitch failed inspections for both of Treaty’s games.

The top attendance in the Premier Division this season goes to Friday night's Dublin Derby between Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians which came in at 7,478 whilst the champions’ first match against UCD – initially due to played with no fans – occupies second spot with 5,173.

St. Patrick's Athletic have two home matches in the top 10, as do Bohemians.

Shelbourne's home match against St Pat’s on the opening day – Damien Duff’s first at the helm – lured the biggest crowd to Tolka Park for over a decade.

Top 10 League of Ireland attendances this season (up to Fri, March 11)

Bohemians v Dundalk - 3512

Bohemians v St. Patrick's Athletic - 3516

St. Patrick's Athletic v Sligo Rovers - 3930

Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United - 4107

Shelbourne v St. Patrick's Athletic - 4238

Cork City v Cobh Ramblers - 4240

St. Patrick's Athletic v Shamrock Rovers - 4871

Cork City v Galway United - 4984

Shamrock Rovers v UCD - 5173

Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians – 7478