Focus on Manchester United and Chelsea’s Champions League last-16 opponents

Atletico Madrid celebrate Joao Felix’s goal against Manchester United in the first leg (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Mon, 14 Mar, 2022 - 11:10
James Whelan

Manchester United and Chelsea will bid to join Manchester City and Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals this week.

United host Atletico Madrid on Tuesday after drawing the first leg 1-1 while holders Chelsea won 2-0 against Lille at Stamford Bridge and travel to France for Wednesday’s match.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Atletico and Lille.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul celebrates after scoring against Cadiz on Friday (Manu Fernandez/AP)

United trailed to Joao Felix’s goal for most of the first leg in the Spanish capital before Anthony Elanga scored a valuable equaliser. Diego Simeone’s LaLiga champions are in decent form having won their last four league matches but they sit 12 points behind leaders and city rivals Real in fourth. Injuries are a concern for Simeone, though, with Daniel Wass, Sime Vrsaljko, Mario Hermoso, Matheus Cunha, Thomas Lemar, Jose Gimenez and Geoffrey Kondogbia all likely absentees, while Yannick Carrasco is suspended. The Champions League has gained extra importance for Atletico because of their disappointing domestic campaign. Antoine Griezmann and Luiz Suarez have both been in and out of the team.

Lille

Chelsea are in a strong position to progress thanks to goals from in-form Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic in the first leg. Like Atletico, Lille have had a largely disappointing campaign as defending champions but are on a decent run having won three of their last five league matches. Their most recent match on Friday was a draw with struggling St Etienne, and a hamstring injury to key man Renato Sanches was a major blow ahead of their clash with Chelsea. For a goal threat, Lille will look mainly to Jonathan David and Burak Yilmaz. Jocelyn Gourvennec’s side finished top of their group and are looking to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

<p>Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring his sides second goal from a penalty during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday March 13, 2022.</p>

