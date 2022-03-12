Clinical Armagh keep league hopes alive

Allianz FL Division 2: Armagh 1-12 Kildare 0-10

ARMAGH kept their hopes of figuring in the run-in to the Allianz League title alive when they overcame a courageous but erratic Kildare side at the Athletic Grounds.

The orchard county’s teamwork, abrasive edge and ability to convert half-chances ultimately paid dividends as they closed out the game in an efficient manner.

Kildare pressed strongly in the opening quarter with early points from Paddy Woodgate and Daniel Flynn boosting their confidence before Aidan Forker and Terence Kelly responded for the home side.

The Lilywhites repeatedly stretched the home defence but their finishing was not quite in keeping with their build-up play. Instead, it was Armagh who struck a telling blow in the 20th minute when Andrew Murnin stabbed home a goal from close range that hoisted his side into a 1-3 to 0-3 lead.

But a resilient Kildare outfit plundered the next three points via Jimmy Hyland and the ever-dangerous Flynn and Woodgate before Rian O’Neill eased the hosts into a 1-4 to 0-6 lead at half-time.

However, Kildare’s penchant for failing to maximise scoring chances was to cost them dearly. They shot ten wides in all and when Rory Grugan, Stefan Campbell and Rian O’Neill stepped up the pace after the break, the home side slipped into a more comfortable groove.

A brace of points from Grugan, another from Jarly Og Burns saw Armagh take a 1-7 to 0-7 lead and with Campbell and O’Neill further turning the screw, Kildare found it difficult to stage a revival.

Substitute Darragh Kirwan and Hyland piloted over points but it was too little too late as Armagh remained in the race for the league crown.

Kildare conceded too many frees in the closing stages as Armagh erected the shutters and were still able to launch counter-attacks that took their toll on their opponents’ stamina.

To their credit, Kildare came close to snatching a goal but the ball was scrambled off the line by home goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty.

While Armagh will take comfort from this victory, they have two stiff tests ahead of them with Kerry due at the Athletic Grounds next weekend ahead of a daunting trip to meet Donegal in Ballybofey the following week.

Armagh scorers: A Murnin 1-0, R O’Neill 0-3 (3f), R Grugan 0-2 (1f), S Campbell 0-2 A Forker 0-1, J Hall 0-1, T Kelly 0-1, J Og Burns 0-1, J Duffy 0-1

Kildare scorers: J Hyland 0-3 (3f), P Woodgate 0-2, D Flynn 0-2 (1 mark), B McCormack 0-1, J Hyland 0-1, D Kirwan 0-1.

ARMAGH: E Rafferty; G McCabe, A Forker, A McKay; , B J Morgan, N Rowland, J Og Burns; Ciaran Mackin, B Crealey; J Hall, R Grugan, T Kelly; A Murnin, R O’Neill, C O’Hanlon.

Subs: S Campbell for Hall (44), J Duffy for Murnin (44), Connaire Mackin for Rowland (52), C O’Neill for O’Hanlon (63), N Grimley for Crealey (69).

KILDARE: M Donnellan; M O’Grady, S Ryan, R Houlihan; J Sargent, J Murray, D Ryan; A Masterson, K Flynn; F Conway, B McCormack, P Cribbin; P Woodgate, D Flynn, J Hyland.

Subs: D Kirwan for Woodgate (45), K Feeley for Masterson (54), K O’Callaghan for K Flynn (54), T Archbold for D Ryan (60), A Beirne for Murray (60).

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)