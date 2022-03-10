Bruno Guimaraes and Chris Wood on target to lift Magpies to sixth win in seven

Premier League

Southampton 1 Newcastle 2

January signings Bruno Guimaraes and Chris Wood scored their first Newcastle goals to help fire Eddie Howe's side to a sixth win in seven games with a 2-1 win over Southampton at St Mary's.

Wood ended his longest goal drought in more than six years of 14 games to cancel out Stuart Armstrong's goal before Guimaraes bagged the winner with a sublime piece of solo skill.

Newcastle handed Brazilian midfielder Guimaraes a first Premier League start since his £40m transfer-window move from Lyon.

Saints, bidding to bounce back from Saturday's 4-0 thumping at Aston Villa, welcomed back Ghanian centre-back Mohammed Salisu from injury.

Newcastle started brightly, forcing an early corner and with Jacob Murphy fizzing in an inviting cross that Jan Bednarek managed to clear before Wood could reach it.

Saints' first meaningful attack came in the 20th minute when Oriol Romeu's raking pass from the halfway line sent Armando Broja racing in behind the Newcastle defence.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka did well to come quickly off his line and steal the ball off Broja's toes and turn it behind.

James Ward-Prowse's resulting corner found Romeu in space on the edge of the penalty area, but the Spaniard ballooned his shot high over the crossbar.

Broja came close again in the 23rd minute but could only scuff his shot wide after being teed up by strike partner Che Adams following some sloppy play in midfield by Jonjo Shelvey.

Newcastle suddenly looked under pressure and Armstrong fired the home side in front two minutes later.

Kyle Walker-Peters floated in a delicious left-wing cross which was headed back across goal by Mohamed Elyounoussi for Armstrong to nod beyond the exposed Dubravka from four yards.

Saints' lead lasted just seven minutes before Wood rose above Salisu to head Shelvey's hanging cross past Fraser Forster to make it 1-1.

Scotland striker Adams then rattled the Newcastle crossbar with a power-packed volley from six yards.

It took an excellent piece of defending from Dan Burn to divert Ward-Prowse's inswinging cross away from Broja as Saints reacted impressively to conceding.

The last opportunity of an entertaining first half came to Newcastle but midfielder Joe Willock could not keep his header down after arriving late in the Southampton box to meet a Guimaraes cross.

Newcastle were quickest out of the traps after half-time and found themselves in front seven minutes after the re-start.

Former Southampton left-back Matt Targett's corner was headed down at the far post by Burn and Guimaraes improvised superbly to back-heel the ball into the roof of the net.

The visitors had Dubravka to thank for putting more daylight between them and the bottom three.

The Slovakian made two excellent saves in the closing minutes, first clawing away Salisu's header and then tipping Armstrong's long-range effort over the crossbar.

Southampton: Forster, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Stuart Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu (Long 79), Elyounoussi (Djenepo 85), Broja (Adam Armstrong 73), Adams.

Subs Not Used: Stephens, Caballero, Perraud, Smallbone, Diallo, Valery.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Krafth (Manquillo 90), Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Bruno Guimaraes (Longstaff 67), Murphy, Wood, Fraser (Almiron 85).

Subs Not Used: Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Darlow, Gayle, De Bolle.

Ref: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)